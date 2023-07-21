FG Opens Workshops For Vehicle Conversion To Auto Gas

The Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Dr Bayero Salih-Farah, yesterday said the institute had built workshops across the country to as- sist Nigerians convert their petrol-powered vehicles to autogas.

He stated that the institute had been working on the project for a year now and is ready to commence the conversion in the next two to three weeks. According to him, NITT had been working in partnership with some manufacturers of the conversion kits, which will be used at its workshops to enable Nigerians to have a cheaper conversion from petrol to autogas.

He said: “We have sensitised relevant stakeholders across the country at different fora on the need for Nigerians to migrate from the use of PMS to gas. “Gas is cheaper than petrol, it is also cleaner and more convenient; Nigerians will be able to save a lot of money when they convert their vehicles from petrol to autogas.”

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Jelani Aliyu, said Nigeria will soon mass-produce electric vehicles as a measure to mitigate the rising cost of fuel.