FG Opens Tax Appeal Tribunal In S’East

The Tax Appeal Tribunal (TAT) yesterday began operation in the South East, pledging to foster a fair, transparent and efficient tax administration system in the region.

At its inaugural sitting in Enugu ,tribunal Chairman Oracle Nwala emphasized the crucial role of the tribunal in resolving tax disputes while promoting compliance, business confidence and revenue generation.

He said the tribunal was not a mere administrative body but a pillar of justice that ensures fairness for taxpayers while holding government authorities accountable to the principles of good governance.

Nwala said: “The TAT serves as an independent, efficient and accessible mechanism for resolving tax disputes in Nigeria.

“Our mission is to provide a structured and transparent adjudication process that enhances trust in the tax administration system.”

He praised President Bola Tinubu; the Minister of Finance Wale Edun; the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) Chairman Zaccheus Adedeji; and the Coordinating Secretary of the TAT Anita Erinne for their commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s tax dispute resolution framework.

Former of the University of Nigeria (UNN) Deputy Vice-Chancellor Edith Nwosu challenged the tribunal to recognize taxation as both a legal and moral obligation essential to national development.

Nwosu described the tribunal as standing at a critical crossroads, with the potential to either transform Nigeria’s tax system through fairness and accountability or allow stagnation through self-interest and ineffi ciency.

