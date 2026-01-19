FG Opens Applications For Free Federal Technical Colleges As NCEE Holds June 6

The Federal Government has opened applications for admission into Federal Technical Colleges nationwide, reaffirming its commitment to free technical and vocational education as part of efforts to equip young Nigerians with employable skills.

The Ministry of Education disclosed that registration for the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) into Federal Technical Colleges would begin on Monday, January 26, 2026, and close on Sunday, May 24, 2026, while the examination would be conducted nationwide on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

The development followed approval by the Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Alausa, as part of the Federal Government’s strategy to expand access to quality technical education and drive skills-based learning.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations of the ministry, Boriowo Folasade on Monday, prospective candidates were required to apply through the National Business and Technical Examinations Board online portal.

“The registration is to be completed via the official NABTEB portal at https://student.nabteb.gov.ng. Possession of a valid National Identification Number is compulsory for all applicants.

The ministry stressed that admission into Federal Technical Colleges was fully funded by the Federal Government, describing the initiative as a key pillar of its human capital development and youth empowerment agenda.

It added that the programme was aimed at providing practical, industry-relevant skills capable of promoting self-reliance, reducing unemployment, and enhancing national productivity.

Eligibility for admission is open to candidates between the ages of 13 and 20 years.

Parents and guardians were urged to ensure strict compliance with all application requirements and to rely only on official information released by the Federal Ministry of Education and designated examination bodies.

The ministry reaffirmed its resolve to deepen access to free, quality technical education in line with national economic growth and sustainable development goals.