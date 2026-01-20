FG Opens 2026 Overseas Scholarship For Postgraduate Studies

The Federal Government has opened applications for the 2026 Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) Overseas Scholarship Scheme, offering Nigerian postgraduate students the chance to study in the United Kingdom, Germany, France and Malaysia.

The announcement was confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) by the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, yesterday. “FG has announced the commencement of applications for 2026 Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) Scholarships overseas,” the post said.

According to information on the scholarship board’s website, the scheme is open to MSc and PhD candidates in disciplines relevant to the oil and gas sector. Beneficiaries will receive full support, including tuition, return air tickets, accommodation and living allowances, health insurance, and bench fees where applicable.

“The 2026 Overseas MSc and PhD Scholarships provide access to world-class training, research facilities, and global expertise, while developing indigenous capacity in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector,” the PTDF statement said. For PhD candidates studying in the United Kingdom, the scholarship will operate under a splitsite arrangement.

This allows scholars to carry out research both at the College of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Kaduna (CPESK), and at selected partner universities in the UK, including Robert Gordon University, the University of Strathclyde and the University of Portsmouth. The agency noted that the programme is highly competitive.

“Only candidates who demonstrate outstanding merit and suitability will be considered,” the statement said. It added that selection would be based on academic records, research proposals, professional memberships and how relevant the proposed study is to Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

“To qualify for the MSc category, applicants must have at least a Second Class Lower (2.2) or Second Class Upper (2.1) in their first degree, have completed the NYSC programme, be computer literate, and possess at least five O’Level credits including English Language and Mathematics. PhD applicants are also required to submit a research proposal of no more than five pages detailing their objectives, methodology and data collection plans.

“All applicants must ensure their National Identity Number (NIN) is verified prior to application, and multiple applications or submission of falsified documents will result in automatic disqualification,” the PTDF statement added. Applications must be submitted online through scholarship.ptdf.gov.ng for programmes approved at PTDF partner institutions. The deadline for submission is February 27.