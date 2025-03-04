FG Onboards 100,000 Additional Artisans On SUPA Programme

Share

The Federal Governm3nt, through the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), is set for onboarding the next batch of 100,000 artisan/trainees for the second phase of its Skill Up Artisans Program, SUPA programme.

The Director General of ITF, Dr Oluwatoyin Afiz Ogun, said this was coming on the heels of the successful completion of the pilot phase of the programme, which was the SUPA Foundation.

“Since its 54 years of existence the Skill Up Artisan (SUPA) programme of the ITF, its most well-thought-out and impactful intervention to address head-on the problem of availability of skilled manpower to Nigerian industries and SUPA, aims to aggregate existing and intending artisans in Nigeria by leveraging technology, ascertain their skill level, implement training to upskill these artisans, expose them to international certification examinations and ensure they are connected to the real economy either through direct employment or placement in foreign jobs,” he said.

According to him, “ITF is tasked with implementing this program drawing on its vast institutional and infrastructural capabilities and I spared no effort in delivering on this task.

“SUPA is designed for implementation in three phases of Foundation, SUPA I and SUPA II. While the Foundation program is the introductory phase of the training, SUPA I trainings focus on the acquisition of three soft skills to wit; certification in Artisan Project Management, Artisan Health and Safety and Artisan Ethics and Patriotism. SUPA focuses on technical and entrepreneurial training artisans with exposure to certification examinations by International Awarding Bodies.

“To graduate 29,000 artisans in the Foundation phase of 2024, ITF created a registration platform, conducted a screening exercise in each of the 90 senatorial districts in the country to validate the registered artisans, assessed and enlisted qualified training centres and monitored training of artisans placed in those centres and independent checks with the artisans who participated in the programme confirmed that despite initial hiccups they were duly paid stipend promised by ITF and the training centres were also paid.”

According to him, as ITF commences the next phase, the DG has indicated that certain innovative steps will be taken to enhance the process of onboarding the trainees as well as improve ease of making all the payments due to them and training centres under the program and the internal structuring of ITF departments is afoot to provide institutional/operational support for executing these changes to the programme.

“Furthermore, the Fund is pushing to complete the production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as well as obtain Essential Training Materials (ETMs) before the commencement of the programme and the 100, 000 artisans to be trained in SUPA phase I include the 29,000 artisans who were graduated in the Foundation phase of the program.

They are to look out for formal Notification of Admission into SUAP Letters which will be dispatched very soon.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

