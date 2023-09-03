FG On-Board NSW To Block Leakages In MDAs

The Federal Government is considering optimising both its revenue and expenditure across Ministries, Department, and Agencies (MDAs) with the introduction of the National Single Window (NSW).

NSW is a Federal Government automation and digitalisation initiative designed to bring greater efficiency in the way MDAs collect funds and would be meant to account for them including the way funds are spent.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for Economy Mr. Wale Edun hinted at the federal government’s plan to onboard NSW as a guide for administering MDAs’ finances in the face of mounting leakages in the system over the weekend in Abuja.

Over the years, pilfering, and diversion of funds across MDAs by government personnel are hindering efforts by the government to maximally implement budget provisions.

“The introduction of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and Treasury Single Account ( TSA) as part of MDAs reform programmes had yet to drastically cut down the pilfering of government resources across MDAs.

“Shedding light on the workings of NSW to be introduced by the current administration, Edu said: “In terms of leakages and greater efficiency, there has to be a move to greater efficiency with government finances both on the revenue and expenditure side by automation and digitalization .

“These are key initiatives that the government will pursue, which will bring greater efficiency in the way they collect funds and account for them, and also the way funds are spent.

“One particular area in which automation digitization technology is critical is what is called the National Single Window. It’s an e-government community that covers so many areas – trade facilitation across various ministries.

“It’s an initiative which by the time it grows, it will cover most of government activities. This will take us to another level with efficiency and blocking of leakages”, he said.

Edun who expressed displeasure about the reported padding of salaries by some MDAs as a way of doctoring IPPIS promised to look into it.