FG Okays N5.9bn For Abuja Light Rail Access Roads

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N5.9 billion for the construction of access roads for the Abuja light rail system.

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) made this known on Monday, October 30 while speaking with state correspondence shortly after the meeting.

New Telegraph gathered that the FEC meeting was presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja.

READ ALSO:

The minister noted that the president has set a timeline for the completion of the Abuja light rail project, emphasizing the importance of addressing the roads that connect to the railway.

More details to follow…