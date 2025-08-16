FG Okays N16.7bn For Reconstruction Of Damaged Mokwa Bridge

The Federal Government has approved the immediate reconstruction of the damaged Mokwa Bridge in Niger State, which was destroyed by flood in May last year.

Minister of Information and National Orientation Alhaji Mohammed Idris, who announced this in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, on Saturday, said the 10-span bridge is to be reconstructed at the tune of N16.7 billion.

Alhaji Idris, who is leading a Federal Government delegation on a three-day tour of projects and citizen engagements in the South-East, in a statement by his media assistant, Rabiu Ibrahim, said the approval underscores the administration’s responsiveness to urgent infrastructure needs.

“We want to thank Mr. President, and we want to thank the Honourable Minister of Works. We jointly discussed this and approached Mr. President, who graciously approved it. It means a lot to the people. It’s N16.7 billion to reconstruct the bridge — a 10-span bridge,” he stated.

He commended Senator Dave Umahi for his swift response in the wake of the disaster, including his dispatch of experts to assess the damage shortly after the bridge was washed away.

Senator Umahi, on his part, described President Tinubu as “A compassionate and listening leader, who is committed to solving the challenges confronting the citizens.”

According to him, the latest round of approvals for the provision of infrastructure cuts across all the geopolitical zones of the country.

He listed some of the approvals to include the reconstruction of the washed-away 5-span bridge in Wukari, Taraba State; the Lokoja Bridge; the permanent repair of the washed-away section of the Afikpo in Ebonyi to Abia and Imo State; the Keffi Flyover Bridge; the Jebba Bridge in Kwara State; seven bridges in Edo State; and a bridge in Kebbi State.