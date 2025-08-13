FG Okays ₦493bn For Kano-Katsina Road, Carter Bridge Projects

The Federal Government has set a combined target of ₦493 billion for the upgrade of the Kano–Katsina Road and the planned construction of a new Carter Bridge in Lagos following approvals by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at its meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, told State House correspondents after the meeting that the 152-kilometre Kano–Katsina Road, split into two sections by the previous administration, has undergone significant cost reviews due to current economic realities.

According to him, Section One, measuring 74.1 kilometres and originally awarded in 2013 for ₦14 billion before being revised to ₦24 billion, has now been reviewed to ₦68 billion. Section Two, measuring 79.5 kilometres and awarded in 2019 for ₦29 billion before a previous review to ₦46 billion, has now been further adjusted to ₦66.115 billion.

The total cost for both sections now stands at about ₦134 billion, with ₦6 billion provided in the 2024 budget and ₦34 billion in the 2025 appropriation for Section One, while Section Two would be funded with ₦80 billion across the two years.

On the Carter Bridge, Umahi said underwater studies conducted in 2013 and 2019 revealed severe deterioration of the bridge’s substructure caused by illegal sand mining, erosion, and corrosion of piles and piers.

Julius Berger, contracted to undertake underwater and structural repairs, later advised that the bridge was beyond repair and should be replaced entirely.

He explained that the cost of constructing a new Carter Bridge was estimated at about ₦359 billion, and discussions have been held with Deutsche Bank on possible funding.

Umahi noted that similar underwater structural issues were identified on the 3rd Mainland Bridge, with rehabilitation projected at ₦3.8 trillion and new construction at ₦3.6 trillion.

FEC granted approval for the engagement of at least seven specialist contractors under an EPC+F arrangement to carry out comprehensive investigations, designs, and bidding for either rehabilitation or new construction of both the Carter and 3rd Mainland Bridges.

In addition, the Council approved advertising for public-private partnership (PPP) bids for the two projects.

The minister also listed other bridge interventions approved by the Council to include the Jalingo Bridge in Taraba State, Ido Bridge (burned and requiring removal of three spans), Keffi Flyover in Nasarawa State, Mokwa Bridge in Niger State, a damaged bridge between Abuja and Kogi, bridges between Lagos and Ibadan affected by vehicle impact, Jebba Bridge in Kwara State, and the Itokin–Ikorodu Bridge in Lagos.

“These emergency works will be articulated and forwarded to Mr. President for approval through the Minister of Finance,” Umahi said.