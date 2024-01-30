FG, Ogun train learners in digital literacy, creative thinking

As part of efforts to build the capacity of learners in creative thinking, no fewer than 500 students selected across public Senior Secondary School (SS) in Ogun State have been trained in computer literacy. The four-day capacity building for secondary school students, under the “Build-AThon Programme,” organised by the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy in conjunction with Ogun State government is to create content towards enhancing digital knowledge. The state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof Abayomi Arigbabu, while declaring open the training coordinated by the ministry, said the initiative was an avenue to take the state to greater heights in education development.

Arigbabu, in a statement made available to journalists, pointed out that the training would provide opportunities for the students to develop their talents, relate and learn from one another, and share experience, as well as to become technology experts. While stating that the training was ongoing simultaneously in Imo and Maiduguri states, respectively, and would be replicated in all the 517 public secondary schools in the state, he said: “If we develop children in this way, most of our problems will be easily solved.” “To me, this is the beginning of many good things to happen in the country. We want to catch the students young, starting from this stage they are being developed as critical thinkers, problem solvers and technology experts,” Arigbabu said.

Also, in his remarks, the Minister of Communication, Innovations and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, who was represented by his Special Assistant, Mrs. Banke Ajagunna, stated that the event would enable the students to get more involved in technological revolution. Earlier, the Director in the state Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mr. Sunkanmi Ogunpola, explained that the programme was introduced to create an opportunity where teenagers could grow up to be problem-solvers. On behalf of other learners, some of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the federal and state government for the laudable initiative and programme, which they described as an agenda to secure the future generation of the country.