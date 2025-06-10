FG, Ogun Govt Partner On Renewed Hope Cultural, Creative Projects

Share

The Ogun State Government and the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the execution of Renewed Hope Cultural and Creative Projects in the state.

The framework of the MoU includes the establishment of a Renewed Hope Cultural Village, preservation and reservation of tourist sites, capacity building, and economic empowerment, among others. Governor Dapo Abiodun signed on behalf of the state, while the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, signed on behalf of the Federal Government.

Speaking at the occasion, Governor Abiodun described tourism as a money spinner if properly harnessed, saying that the state would collaborate with the Federal Government to strengthen tourism and culture, as it provides employment opportunities, expands economic activities, and unites the people.

He said: “Tourism provides employment opportunities by keeping people busy. Culture, on the other hand, unites our people; therefore, there is a need for us to focus on it.

“Our people are endowed with creativity but do not have the platform to showcase their talents.” “Presenting our culture to the youths has attracted their attention, and they have started connecting back to their roots.”

