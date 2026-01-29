FG, Ogun Formalise TASUED Takeover, Sign MoU At 17th Convocation

The Ogun State Government and the Federal Government have formally sealed the transfer of the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, to federal ownership with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The MoU was signed by Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Suwaiba Sa’idu Ahmad, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during the institution’s 17th Convocation Ceremony held at the university campus in Ijagun.

The ceremony, which also featured the conferment of honorary degrees and presentation of prizes, officially marked the institution’s transition to a federal university, now known as Tai Solarin Federal University of Education.

As part of the event, the university conferred an honorary Doctor of Science in Childhood Education (D.Sc. Ed, Honoris Causa) on the wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu. Former Ogun State Governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba, received an honorary Doctor of Science in Political Science, while Governor Abiodun was awarded an honorary Doctor of Science in Education Management.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Ahmad disclosed that the Federal Government’s decision to take over the institution in March 2025 was deliberate, strategic, and guided by national interest.

According to her, the move reflects the Federal Government’s conviction that no nation can rise above the quality of its teachers, stressing that sustainable national development depends largely on continuous investment in education.

“The signing of this MoU formally confirms the transition of Tai Solarin Federal University of Education into the federal university system, underscoring our shared commitment to institutional stability, staff welfare, students’ interest, and sustainable growth,” she said.

She added that the development aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration, which prioritises educational reforms aimed at strengthening institutions, investing in people, and promoting fairness and inclusiveness within the sector.

In his remarks, Governor Abiodun described the federal takeover as a significant step toward promoting national equity through a more balanced distribution of federal institutions across the country.

He noted that the transition also honours the legacies of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, the late Chief Bisi Onabanjo, and the late Awujale of Ijebuland, all of whom made lasting contributions to education and regional development.

“This occasion formally marks the release and handover of the erstwhile Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, to its new owners — the Federal Government of Nigeria. Henceforth, it shall be known as the Tai Solarin Federal University of Education,” the governor said.

Highlighting his administration’s commitment to education, Abiodun disclosed that Ogun State allocated ₦275.4 billion to the education sector in the 2026 budget to expand access to quality learning, reduce inequality, and ensure that no child is left behind, irrespective of background, tribe, or religion.

“I hereby formally declare that Ogun State has released the former TASUED to the Federal Government, along with all authorities and responsibilities appertaining to its new status as a federal institution,” he added.

Responding on behalf of the honorary award recipients, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, represented by the wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, expressed gratitude to the university for the honour.

She also announced a ₦50 million endowment fund for the overall best graduating female student of the institution, noting that the initiative would support beneficiaries for many years.

Earlier, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Prof. Rahamon Bello, commended the Federal Government for addressing industrial unrest in public universities, citing the recent MoU reached with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as a step toward lasting peace in the university system.

Also speaking, the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Adekunle Ajayi, expressed appreciation to the Ogun State Government for ensuring a smooth and seamless transition of the institution to federal ownership.

He added that the university has consistently maintained 100 per cent accreditation for all its academic programmes, thereby preserving its academic standards and integrity.