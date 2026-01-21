FG Offers N900bn In Bonds At January Auction

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has announced the offer of N900 billion worth of Federal Government bonds for subscription at its January 2026 auction, as the government continues to raise long-term funds from the domestic debt market.

According to an offer circular released by the DMO, the bonds will be offered through re-openings of three existing FGN bond issues with a combined face value of N900 billion.

The auction is scheduled to hold on January 26, 2026, while settlement will take place on January 28, 2026.

A breakdown of the offer shows that N300 billion will be raised from the 18.50 per cent FGN February 2031 bond, which has a seven-year tenor.

Another N400 billion will be offered through the 19.00 per cent FGN February 2034 bond with a 10-year tenor, while the remaining N200 billion will be sourced from the 22.60 per cent FGN January 2035 bond, also with a 10-year maturity.

The DMO explained that the bonds are being offered by auction, and successful bidders will pay a price corresponding to the yield-to-maturity bid that clears the volume being auctioned, in addition to any accrued interest on the instruments.

Interest on the bonds is payable semi-annually, while principal repayment will be made in a single bullet payment at maturity.

The issuer of the securities is the Federal Government of Nigeria, and each unit of the bonds is priced at N1,000, subject to a minimum subscription of N50.001 million and in multiples of N1,000 thereafter.

The DMO noted that the FGN bonds qualify as approved securities in which trustees can invest under the Trustee Investment Act. They also qualify as government securities under the Company Income Tax Act and the Personal Income Tax Act, making them eligible for tax exemptions for pension funds and certain other investors.

In addition, the bonds are listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange, enhancing their liquidity and transparency. The DMO added that all FGN bonds qualify as liquid assets for liquidity ratio calculations by banks.

The securities are backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria and are charged upon the general assets of the country, underscoring their status as sovereign obligations.

Interested investors were advised to channel their subscriptions through any of the authorised Primary Dealer Market Makers (PDMMs), which include Access Bank, Citibank Nigeria, Coronation Merchant Bank, Ecobank Nigeria, FBNQuest Merchant Bank, First Bank of Nigeria, First City Monument Bank, FSDH Merchant Bank, Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Bank, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria, United Bank for Africa and Zenith Bank.

The DMO also stated that it reserves the right to allot the FGN bonds at its discretion, in line with prevailing market conditions and government borrowing needs.