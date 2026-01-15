FG Offers 50 Oil Blocs For Bidding, Warns Against Dormant Licenses

The Federal Government has warned against dormant oil bloc licences, saying possessing licences should not be a status symbol. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, warned owners of undeveloped or unexplored oil blocs from bidding for new ones.

He spoke yesterday during the 2025 Licensing Round Pre-Bid conference in Lagos. The conference was organised by Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC).

The minister also said that global emphasis had changed from energy transition, adding that there wqs inclusivity of fossil fuel to other energy mix.

The minister reiterated the FG’s position that owners of oil blocs who failed to develop them within a time frame will loose such licences. Lokpobiri said: “FG will implement drill or drop principle. This bid round should not be business as usual. This bid round has robust programme.

Government has no obligation fir refund of signature bonuses.” Commission Chief Executive, NUPRC, Mrs Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, said the 2025 bid round would be more transparent and well organised. She stated that the Petroleum Industry Act had addressed many fundamental issues in the oil and gas industry.

She explained that the commission had put on offer 50 oil and gas blocs for interested bidders. According to her these 50 assets cut across diverse terrains and basins.

She daie that the Niger Delta had 16 onshore blocs, 18 shallow water blocs and one deep shore bloc; Benin (frontier) 2 onshore blocs and 1 offshore bloc; Anambra (frontier)4 onshore blocs; Benue (frontier) four onshore blocs, and Chad (frontier) fout onshore.