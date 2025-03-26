FG, OECD Deepen Ties To Drive Economic Reforms

Share

The Federal Government has expressed commitment to deepening its economic ties with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) with a view to harmonise data systems in order to support reforms, attract investment, and create opportunities for the country’s youth.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, disclosed yesterday in his office in Abuja when a delegation from OECD led by Carlos Conde, Head of the Middle East and Africa Division, paid him a courtesy visit to strengthen economic cooperation and explore strategic partnerships.

Discussions focused on Nigeria’s economic priorities, including capital market development, regional integration, curbing illicit financial flows, sustainable finance, and investment in human capital.

The OECD highlighted its growing engagement in Africa through collaboration with the African Union, regional blocs, and direct country-level support. Nigeria was identified as a key partner in West Africa.

It also outlined its range of engagements, which include technical support in areas such as digitalisation, governance, and statistics.

HM Edun welcomed the collaboration and reemphasised the need for harmonised data systems to support reforms, attract investment, and create opportunities for the country’s youth

