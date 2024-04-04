FG Objects To Bail For Miyetti Allah Leader, Bello Bodejo

The Federal Government has objected to the bail application filed by the detained President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo. Bodejo, held in the custody of the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) was, on March 22 arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja for allegedly unlawfully establishing an ethnic militia group – Kungiya Zaman Lafiya.

He was arraigned on three counts filed by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), in which he was accused of violating the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022. In a counter-affidavit filed by the prosecution, the court was urged to decline the defendant’s bail request in view of the nature of the offence for which he was being tried. It noted that Bodejo was standing trial for terrorism-related offences relating to the establishment of an ethnic militia in Nasarawa State, management and participation in activities connected with acts prejudicial to national security and public safety.

It faulted Bodejo’s claim to be suffering from a life threatening health condition that cannot be managed at the DIA Medical Centre, Abuja. The prosecution stated that the DIA is a next door neighbour to the State House Medical Centre, Abuja “which boasts of the best of doctors and specialists and consultants.” It added that the State House Medical Centre could cater for Bodejo’s health needs, if need be, “despite the fact that he is not suffering from any life-threatening health condition that cannot be managed” at the DIA Medical Centre.

The prosecution stated that the defendant was diagnosed with only high blood pressure, which had since been managed effectively and efficiently by the centre. Bodejo, in his application for bail, stated that the offences with which he was charged were bailable ones. He added that he has no criminal record whatsoever, adding that his reputation attests, not only to his reliability and credibility, but also to the fact that he will not jump bail if this application Is granted.

The defendant said he “suffered from grave ill-health; an exceptional circumstance for the grant of bail.” Bodejo stated that by the provision of Section 36 (5) of the Constitution, he ought to be presumed innocent until proven guilty. He stated that the charge did not disclose a prima facie case against him, adding that he would not interfere with the investigation or further investigation of the allegation(s) against him.