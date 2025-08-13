FG, NUJ Urge Nigerian Youths To Take Action On Nation-Building

As part of activities to commemorate the 2025 International Youth Day, the Federal Government and media stakeholders have called on Nigerian youths to take decisive actions in driving sustainable development and building stronger communities.

Speaking at an event in Abuja to mark the day, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Special Needs and Equal Opportunities, Hon. Mohammed Isa, underscored the critical role of youth in national development.

He noted that with over 70 per cent of Nigeria’s population made up of young people, their involvement is essential in transforming the nation’s socio-economic landscape.

“Youths are not just the leaders of tomorrow, they are the drivers of today. Their creativity, energy, and innovation are the raw materials for building a prosperous and inclusive Nigeria,” he said.

Abba Isa, who also chaired the event, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has placed youth development at the heart of its Renewed Hope Agenda.

He cited recent initiatives such as the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), various empowerment programmes through the Ministry of Youth Development, digital skills training, and entrepreneurial support as evidence of the government’s commitment to equipping youths for leadership and impact.

He described this year’s theme, “Local Youth Actions for the SDGs and Beyond,” as timely, stressing that the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) must be translated into actionable solutions at the grassroots level.

The Chairperson of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, Comrade Grace Ike, in her remarks, reaffirmed the Council’s commitment to amplifying youth voices and supporting their development initiatives.

She noted that youths are not merely beneficiaries of policy but active participants in creating solutions. Ike called for collective action to tackle the growing challenges facing young people, including insecurity and economic hardship.

“Today’s celebration is a time to reflect on the pressing realities facing our youth,” she said. “It is also a reminder that journalists have a critical role to play in highlighting their achievements and advocating for policies that foster inclusion, innovation, and leadership.”

Also speaking, the National President of the Nigerian Youth Organisation (NYO), Comrade Okorie Okorie, described Nigerian youths as the “dynamic force” shaping the nation’s present and future.

He urged them to continue leveraging their creativity and talents to promote national unity and progress.

“Youths are the backbone of our nation. Your innovation, courage, and commitment to progress inspire hope,” he said, adding that this year’s theme should serve as a call to action for deeper involvement in grassroots development.

The event brought together youth delegates from across Nigeria with a shared mission: to foster unity, promote development, and drive forward the nation’s progress through local leadership and inclusive policies.