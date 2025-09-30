FG, NUJ, NAWOJ Mourn Arise TV Journalist, Somtochukwu Maduagwu

The Federal Government, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), and the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) have expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of Ms. Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, a 29-year-old reporter and news anchor with Arise News, calling for a thorough forensic investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding her demise.

Maduagwu, who was assigned to cover the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, was described as a vibrant, talented, and dedicated journalist whose promising career was cut short in a cruel and unacceptable manner.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, in a statement signed by her Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jonathan Eze, described Somtochukwu’s death as a painful and devastating loss not only to her family and colleagues but to the entire media industry and all those whose lives she touched.

She praised the late journalist’s professionalism and commitment to duty, noting that her vibrant personality stood her out as one of the most promising young voices in Nigerian journalism.

The Minister strongly condemned the circumstances that reportedly led to her untimely death, describing it as “totally unacceptable.” She urged security agencies to leave no stone unturned in fishing out the perpetrators of the heinous crime and ensuring they face the full weight of justice.

“Such a bright candle has been blown out in her prime. Nigeria has lost a young woman of talent, courage, and promise. On behalf of the Ministry of Women Affairs, I extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, colleagues, and the entire Arise News family. May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace,” the Minister said.

Similarly, the FCT Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has mourned the death of Maduagwu, describing it as a devastating loss to the media industry.

In a condolence message signed by the Council’s Secretary, Comrade Jide Oyekunle, on behalf of the Chairman, Comrade Grace Ike, the NUJ praised Somtochukwu’s brilliance, passion, and professionalism, noting that her poise and commitment to truth made her a shining example of the new generation of Nigerian journalists.

“Somtochukwu was a brilliant, passionate, and dedicated broadcaster whose professionalism and poise endeared her to colleagues and viewers alike. She represented the best of a new generation of Nigerian journalists—bold, ethical, and committed to the truth,” the statement read.

The NUJ FCT Council extended heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and the management and staff of Arise Television, while calling on the Nigeria Police Force and other relevant security agencies to launch a thorough forensic investigation to bring the culprits to justice.

Also, the Nigerian Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), FCT Chapter, expressed deep sadness over her death.

In a statement, the Chairperson, Bassey Ita-Ikpang, described Maduagwu as a hardworking and talented journalist who contributed greatly to the media industry.

“On behalf of the FCT chapter of NAWOJ, we are deeply saddened by the passing of Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu. She was a dedicated, hardworking, and talented journalist who contributed greatly to the media industry. Her professionalism, passion, and commitment to her work made her a role model for many young journalists. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and colleagues at Arise News during this very difficult time,” she said.

NAWOJ also called on security agencies to conduct a full and thorough investigation into the incident and to tighten security across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the country at large to protect citizens from violent acts.

The association added that her sudden passing is not only a loss to Arise News but also to the Nigerian media community and the public who benefited from her work. It reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare of women journalists and stressed the need for stronger protection measures for journalists, especially those covering sensitive beats.