FG Not Undermining Resolutions Of Agreement With Labour, Lalong Tells NLC

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, has said the Federal Government was not undermining resolutions it had with labour on the 2nd of October 2023, as alleged by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Recall that the NLC had accused the Minister of Labour of partiality by taking sides with those behind the onslaught against the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW)

A statement signed by Director Information, Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Olajide Oshundun on Friday in Abuja, said the allegation by Congress was “unfounded.”

It partly reads: “Let it be reiterated that since assuming office and upon the dispute between the various groups within the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) being brought to his attention, the Honourable Minister has given consistent, adequate and fair attention to the matter with a view to resolving it.

“Several meetings have been held to resolve the issue with representatives of the disputing groups, and the efforts are still ongoing.

Therefore, it is not correct to suggest that the Minister is supporting any of the groups in the course of the negotiations.

“Members of the NURTW, the NLC, and the entire Labour movement should be assured that the Minister, as Chief Conciliator, will continue to work with all parties to ensure that there is reconciliation, harmony and industrial peace.”