FG Not Averse to Shell’s Assets Sale, Says Lokpobiri

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, has affirmed Nigerian government’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment in the oil and gas sector. Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, the minister while addressing Shell’s decision to sell its on-shore assets to a consortium of five Nigerian companies, emphasised that the Nigerian government would not impede legitimate business transactions in the oil and gas sector.

He said: “On the part of the government, once we get the necessary documents, we will not waste time to give the necessary considerations and consent.” Responding to concerns about international oil companies (IOCs) diversifying their onshore assets, the minister highlighted the positive aspects of the diversification.

He noted that Nigeria lost nothing as such moves create opportunities for indigenous companies with the capacity to acquire and professionally manage these assets, leading to increased profitability and the maximisation of their potential. A statement signed by the SA Media and Communication to the Minister, Nneamaka Okafor, on Thursday, noted that the minister while giving assurances that the diversification would not adversely affect Nigeria, emphasised the government’s engagement with IOCs regarding the decommissioning of non-productive assets and abandonment issues.

The minister stated that concerns raised by IOCs, particularly with Nigerian banks, have been addressed, assuring a safe environment for the handling of funds related to decommissioning and abandonment. “As a government, we will adhere to the law with-out jeopardizing legitimate businesses,” he added. Responding to questions on preventing IOCs from diversifying their upstream operations, the Minister clarified that companies had not left their upstream deepwater assets.

Instead, they were diversifying their onshore assets, creating opportunities for local companies with developed capacity and financing to acquire and profitably manage these assets.