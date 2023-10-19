FG: No Funds to Kick-Start New Varsities Approved by Buhari

The Federal Government has said that it lacked the required funds to commence the 14 universities established by the immediate past administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari. This was disclosed by the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, while responding to the question on when the universities and other tertiary institutions established by the former President would take off.

Recall that the Federal Executive Council (FEC), chaired by Buhari, had at the twilight of his administration approved the establishment of federal universities and other specialised institutions totalling 14 and 37 private tertiary institutions.

The minister said: “There are quite a number of universities and other institutions which were approved in the last days of the last administration, which because of issues of funding and even staff, it may not be prudent to get these institutions to take off altogether at once. “So, Mr. President has directed we stagger their commencement (their take-off) whether the government can properly support them.

“Honestly there are very many, probably about a dozen of them, if not more than a dozen or 14, that’s the number and you know tertiary institutions are highly capital intensive, they need a lot of money, especially at that take-off stage, for infrastructure, staff recruitment and all other needs. “So, by the time you want to start off about 12, 14 institutions at once it’s a very heavy burden on the finances of the government. So, that’s why.

“Ordinarily we would have said we’ll review whether we should actually go ahead with that, but most of them are specialised institutions; colleges of education, agriculture, medicine and they are institutions that will support some of the mandates, the priority areas of this government. “We will have a need for trained teachers, which colleges of education will provide and the same thing with agric. So that’s why the government has not stepped down that approval.

Instead the President in his wisdom said we should stagger their implementation on the grounds of funds, essentially. “We’re starting with about six, two of each; two agric, two colleges of education and then two medicine.” On when the private universities approved would take-off, the minister said that was up to the proprietors because they would have to source funds to commence operations.

He added further that the Tinubu’s administration would be more conservative about creation of universities, stressing that “This time around, we’re going to be conservative about the pace of development of tertiary institutions. The priority of this government is going to be on institutions that provide skills that enable its graduates to stand on their own.

So that’s the direction we’re moving at the moment.” Commenting on the financial autonomy for universities, he said it was an ongoing conversation, but noted that the funds were not there for the government to deploy on them.

He said: “This is still an ongoing conversation because the funds are simply not there and in any case, the whole world, funding of institutions is a combination of parents, students, government and other stakeholders. It’s never the government alone. So we’ll continue with the competition. That’s where we’re at the moment.”