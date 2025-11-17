FG, NMDPRA Advised To Prioritize Energy Security

Chairman, OTL, Africa Downstream Energy Week Advisory Board, Otunba Adetunji Oyebanji, has urged the Federal Government, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, (NUPRC) to ensure that energy security should be their priorities.

Speaking with New Telegraph over the weekend, he also said that efforts must be made to sustain availability of petroleum products to prevent a recurrence of product scarcity, queues at filling stations and the attendant hardship, business and socio-economic dislocations.

He also pleaded with them to ensure that consumers’ interests are protected and that they have the lowest possible prices and good quality of products. He said: “At the end of the day, what should be most paramount for, I believe, the regulators and for governments, should be one, energy security for the nation, so that we are not exposed to all those queues and whatever we used to have.

They are actually security risks, because imagine there’s an emergency, natural disaster, and there’s no petrol to put in your car or whatever “So energy security must be paramount. And also, what is best for the consumer? And when I say best for the consumer, what will ensure the lowest possible price and good quality of products in his car, so that he doesn’t buy fuel that is going to damage his car.

That is part of the role of government to ensure the right quality and the right quantity. “Also, if you are buying one litre for N900 for instance, you have to be sure that you are getting one litre. These are all the things that governments and the regulators need to focus on.

What is good for the consumer by way of products, by way of quality, price, and so on and so forth. And when I say price, I repeat, the lowest possible price brought about by the interaction of competition.” He harped on the importance of having a good environment that encourages healthy competition and discourages unfair competitions and discrimination.

He called for the strict application of the Petroleum Industry Act, adding that the act has many benefits and could advance the oil and gas sector as well as ensure harmony in host communities. He added that it will enhance the welfare of the host communities, improve safety and security of oil workers and installations.

Oyebanji said: “For competition to be free, the people selling should be the ones to determine how much. The man who is refining or who is importing, this is how much he sells at his refinery gate or whatever. And then those who are distributing now go and fight among themselves and reduce their price.

That is the way you will guarantee the lowest possible price. Lowest possible price. I didn’t say low prices all the time. “There should be the lowest possible price. When there is fierce competition, Adova will be watching MRS. If MRS goes down in order to steal its customers, the other person will respond also by adjusting its price.

So we will just be watching ourselves. “And then you find eventually you get to the time where promo, which is the entire petroleum business, people are doing promo to attract people to their station and whatever. So the regulator, where they come in, is to ensure that nobody is now playing games to manipulate the price.

Because if, for example, I’m just saying this, all the leaders of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), and Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) sit down and we call meetings.

In the oil industry, in fact, in the Western world, if you are caught engaging in an unwholesome act, first the fine can almost ruin a company. “But when they create an environment for good competition, it will force everybody to cut costs until they cut to just above their costs.

Typically, in our industry, the margins are never very robust, simply because competition is so fierce, and generally the product is not too different. “We are beginning to see integrated development in the industry. A lot of people are descending from upstream to downstream and downstream now.

We are beginning to see operators having onsite plants, fractionation plants. We are beginning to see top-level plants. We are beginning to see embedded refineries, even power plants.

So, we begin to see some kind of fusion of regulation. How are you integrating yourself ? How is the industry meeting itself ?”