FG, NLC Meeting Ends In Deadlock, Agree To Continue Talks

The Federal Government and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have both agreed to continue talks on post-subsidy removal palliatives for workers and find solutions to key demands tabled before government by organised labour before the deadline of its 21-day ultimatum after yesterday’s meeting ended in a deadlock. President of the NLC, Joe Ajaero, who spoke to newsmen yesterday after the meeting with Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, said the meeting was fruitful and labour was ready to meet the government any time of the day to find solutions to its demands and avert its planned strike.

“We had a fruitful deliberation and we have agreed to continue to make sure we arrive at meaningful agreement within the remaining days of the ultimatum. “We equally discussed frankly the issue bordering the coup floated and executed by the Nigeria Police against the National Union of Road Transport Workers which has led to the detention of their democratically elected national officers and both parties agreed to show concern towards the resolution of the matter. It is one sore area that the trade union movement in Nigeria is not ready to compromise. Whether a coup in the trade union movement or in the polity. It must be condemned; whether it is in Niger Republic, Congo or Mali or in the trade union movement in Nigeria. “On the other issue, you can see that there is no agreement or implementation on any.

There is no CNG anywhere. Refineries are not working. No agreement on wage award. Those are the issues we believe that something will happen before the ultimatum expires. It is possible that something will happen “We had a convivial deliberation with the minister and we hope that even if it is remaining one day we will get to the root of all these problems. Whenever we are invited we will be there. Both parties will work towards the realisation of these objectives before the last minute of the ultimatum. “There is a larger committee that has set up technical committees. The ministry has performed its role to mediate and conciliate in the problem between us and the Federal Government. There is an inter-ministerial committee at the presidency level which is supposed to address these issues.

“The ministry of labour can’t address wage awards, the issue of CNG, refineries and others. The ministry has mediated to ensure that there is no problem or get both parties to resolve these issues.” The minister, Simon Lalong, noted that many of the items presented by Labour were still under consideration before the final agreement. Lalong said: “Our meeting was very robust. It was a fruitful meeting. Many of the items presented by Labour are still under consideration before the final agreement or discussions. “It was a fruitful meeting. I thank the NLC for coming to the meeting and for their very useful contributions.” Before the meeting went into a closed-door session, Ajaero said the two – day warning strike declared on 5th and 6th by the NLC was a “product of frustration caused by the economic situation in the country,” and failure of the government to meet any of the demands put before it.