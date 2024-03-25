FG: Nigeria’s Ginger Can Add $6.29bn To Economy By 2030

…Says N20bn lost to ginger fungi infection in Kaduna

The Federal Government has said that Nigeria’s ginger production has the capacity to add $6.29 billion value to the country’s economy by 2030, surpassing the $4.16 billion recorded in 2023.

This was even as it lamented that ginger farmers in Kaduna have lost about N20 billion to the outbreak of fungi diseases.

This disclosure was made on Monday by the Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Abdullahi Sabi, when he inaugurated the Presidential Committee on Ginger Crop Transformation, in Abuja.

The Minister regretted the outbreak of fungi pathogens infection, in Kaduna State, and said the country lost over N20 billion to the disease.

“Nigeria’s ginger is not just any ginger. Its taste and potency are truly unrivalled. The quality has long been cherished here at home.

“But now the world has finally taken notice. The international market demand for ginger is surging, driven by its increasing popularity for its health and culinary benefits with a market value that is expected to reach $6.29 billion by 2030 off from $4.16 Billion in 2023.

“Nigeria’s ginger presents a phenomenal opportunity for our nation’s economic growth, especially now that we are focusing on a renewed focus of President Bola Tinubu.

“The blight has caused loss of lives and affected countless hardworking farmers, but also Nigeria’s position as the world’s second-largest ginger producer.

“Our preliminary estimates suggested that affected farmers in Southern Kaduna lost over N20 billion highlighting the significant financial losses.

“Furthermore, considering that over 85% of Nigeria’s ginger cultivation occurs in this region, we can safely assume a substantial loss of cultivated land, potentially exceeding 70% of total land.”