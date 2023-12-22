FG: Nigerians’ll Reap Gains Of Tinubu’s Reforms in 2024

The Federal Government has assured Nigerians that the various reforms embarked upon by President Bola Tinubu’s administration will start to yield dividends from 2024. The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, at an end-of-year press conference, said the N27.5 trillion 2024 budget, the administration’s first full-year budget presented to the National Assembly is pivotal steps towards realising the transformative objectives of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The minister, who reviewed the programmes and policies enunciated by the administration since it assumed office on May 29 this year, told Nigerians: “The reforms initiated by President Tinubu across the various sectors of our economy are sowing the seeds of transformative change. These reforms are not instantaneous miracles but deliberate steps towards building a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria. “As we move forward, we can expect to witness the tangible outcomes of these efforts, with increased economic opportunities, improved infrastructure and a business environment conducive to innovation and prosperity.”

Idris disclosed that funds that would accrue from the removal of fuel subsidy would be channelled to bolster key areas, such as health- care, education, infrastructure, humanitarian, security and other sectors that directly influence the well-being and prosperity of the citizens. He added that the new Federal Student Loan Programme that was announced a few months ago, would take off in January, pointing out that the presidential approval for the exit of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) from the IPPIS, is to enhance university autonomy and bring greater operational stability to the federal university system.

“The Federal Government is also working on a new minimum wage for workers, which will come into effect next year,” he said, adding: “The declaration of emergency on food security was a decisive move that reflects the administration’s determination to address a pressing issue that directly affects the wellbeing of our citizens. “It’s also a strategic response to the challenges that have hindered the growth of our agricultural sector and, consequently, threatened our nation’s food supply,” he said.

Alhaji Idris stated that the goal of the administration is to build a robust economy that is capable of providing opportunities for all Nigerians, disclosing that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has commenced efforts to clear the billions of dollars inherited foreign exchange backlog in order to further boost investor confidence in the nation’s economy.