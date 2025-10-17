FG: ‘Nigeria First’ Policy To Grow Manufacturing Sector By 30%

As the Federal Government projects to make N3 trillion from Made-InNigeria goods and services following the launch of the Nigeria First policy, the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Senator John Owan, has disclosed that the scheme is expected to grow the manufacturing sector by 30 per cent within the next two or three years.

He also said it would contribute about 500,000 additional jobs to the industry. Senator Owan disclosed this in his remarks at the 53rd Annual General Meeting and 2024 Report of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) in Lagos yesterday.

He admitted that manufacturers operating in the country were aware that the country’s economy is expanding, saying that this may not be in terms of productivity and Industrialization.

Owan said: “In a little study we tried to carried out, we believe that the manufacturing sector would grow by about 30 per cent within the next two or three years, contributing about 500,000 additional jobs in the manufacturing industry if this campaign and advocacy is currently acknowledged by Nigerians.

“Again, there will be an increase of at least N3 trillion into Nigeria’s economy. So if we find out that this is possible, I think that the Made-In-Nigeria and Nigeria First policy may actually be coming late, but we have a policy that is expected to lead to 30 per cent in non-essential imports into our country. “I mean there is a lots to gain and a lots to benefits. So I think there are some actions going on.”

While speaking on the theme of the AGM and 5th Adeola Odutola Lecture: “Nigeria First: Prioritising the patronage of Made-In-Nigeria Products,” the Minister of State said: “I think that we must not be tired of talking about the Nigeria First Policy. I think that the more we talk about it the more it becomes our reality.

And it has to become a reality for it to work. “The president of MAN acknowledged the fact that our economy is expanding. But it is not expanding in terms of productivity and in terms of Industrialization. And that is where the mixing gap is. And that is the gap we have to fill.

When the Minister in charge of Trade and Investment gave her goodwill address, I think she mentioned the patronage of made in Nigeria goods. And I am glad to report that not just the Minister in charge of Trade and Investment, trying to push this policy into effect by using Innosson vehicles assembled in Nigeria.”

He added: “I think it may not just happened at the same time, but if we hope to industrialized and we hope to be that manufacturing hub that we seek to be, then, we must be deliberate, we must be intentional.

“So I believe that as government gets new focus on utilising our textile industry begins to bear its fruit, the challenge of textile would be overcome and more and more of what we put on would truly and currently reflect Made-In-Nigeria.

And so why not? “Part of the mandate that industry has in the Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment is the promotion of Made-InNigeria goods and services. “And I think that from day one, we’ve actually begun work on launching a national campaign that will reposition Made-In-Nigeria goods and services. “We acknowledged and understand that to be not just as rationale, not just competitive, but as well very essential to our national development.”