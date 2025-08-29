FG: Nigeria First Policy To Fetch Nation’s GDP N3tr Earnings From Made-In-Nigeria Goods Campaign

In the quest to drive growth in the country’s industrial sector in line with the launching of the Nigeria First Policy, the Federal Government has disclosed that it is set to generate N3 trillion from the Made-in-Nigeria goods campaign nationwide set-side to enlightening Nigerians to patronise locally made products.

The Minister of State for Industry, Trade, and Investment, Senator John Owan Enoh, dropped this hint at the Ministerial Briefing of the forthcoming West Africa Industrialisation, Manufacturing & Trade (West Africa IMT) Summit & Exhibition 2025 expected to hold in Landmark Centre, Lagos from October 21 to 23, 2025. Senator Enoh explained that the current government is seriously committed to driving sustainable manufacturing sector growth by outlining strategies for National Industrial Policy Implementation at West Africa IMT in October 2025.

According to the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, the debut of the Nigeria First Policy in the country was a game changer that would gear up Nigerians patriotic for patronage of Made-in-Nigeria goods in a quest to achieve sustainable industrial growth in the manufacturing sector and the economy at large.

Enoh said: “That Nigeria First policy, we are following up at the ministry level, our hope is that in the next few months, we are going to start a nationwide campaign on buying Made-inNigeria goods and services. That’s to follow up the Presidential pronouncement of the Nigeria First policy. So there is consistency here.

“When we look at the beginning, figures in terms of what will be the success rate, when we begin the campaign, we found out that the country will earn about N3 trillion more in the short term if we are able to run a successful campaign that in itself is able to sell to the attitudes of Nigerians who will are starting with and of course, we have the tendency to always buy these foreign made goods and all of that.”

While commenting on the opportunities the West Africa IMT summit will bring for the region, the Minister of State for Industry, Trade, and Investment, Senator Enoh noted:

“The West Africa Industrialisation and Manufacturing Trade (West Africa IMT) event is more than a gathering. It is a platform to accelerate Africa’s march towards true industrialisation. For too long, our progress has been tied to the export of raw materials, but the time has come to unlock the full potential of our industries, scale our MSMEs, and harness our abundant manufacturing resources.