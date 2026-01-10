Fg, Niger Sign Mou To Provide Integrated Mass Housing For State Farmers

The Federal Government has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Niger State for the provision of mass housing and agriculture settlement for the state’s farmers.

Signed on Friday in Abuja, the project entails the Niger State govern- ment to provide 1000,000 land hectares for the farm estate.

The State farm estate project, first of its kind in the country, has key partners which include, the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI), Family Homes Funds Limited (FHFL), Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and Niger Foods Limited driving.

The Minister of state for finance, Dr Doris Uzoka Anite signed on behalf of MOFI while Governor Alhaji Mohammed Umaru Bago, signed for Niger State.

Dr Doris described the MoU not just as a housing intervention, but a settlement framework for farmers, aimed at strengthening agricultural value chains and improving livelihoods across the state.