FG, Niger Partner To Train 125 Enumerators 

As part of efforts to ensure that all social interventions reach the most vulnerable among Nigerlites and Nigerians at large, the Niger State Operations and Coordinating Unit (SOCU) has commenced the training of 125 enumerators across the 25 Local Government Areas of Niger State.

Declaring open the three-day Training of Trainers (TOT) on integrating the National Identification Number (NIN) into the National Social Register (NSR), Commissioner for the Planning Commission, Mustapha Ndajiwo, said that the training would not only equip participants with tools to manage data efficiently but also enhance the accuracy and efficiency of the NSR.

Speaking at the three-day step-down training organized by SOCU in collaboration with the National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office (NASSCO) and the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Ndajiwo, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Planning Commission, Hajia Aishetu Usman, explained that a team of five persons was carefully selected from each Local Government Area for the exercise.

“The participants will be equipped, and we will ensure that all social interventions reach the most vulnerable among Nigerlites and Nigerians at large,” he said.

The collaboration between NASSCO, SOCU, and NIMC aligns with the presidential directive to mainstream the NIN into the National Social Register.

This initiative supports President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda and Governor Umaru Bago’s New Niger vision, both of which seek to improve livelihoods and address economic challenges faced by poor and vulnerable households in the state and the country at large.

Ndajiwo further said that participants would be well-prepared to handle the NIN enrollment device, which will help expand NIMC’s coverage within the State.

Addressing the participants, he emphasized, “You will become the key drivers of this process, and your ability to grasp and apply the skills and knowledge gained from this training will ensure the integration is successful and sustainable in the long term.”

In her welcome address, the State Coordinator of SOCU, Hauwa Aliyu, described the initiative as a crucial part of the government’s efforts.

“This training involves enumerators, Local Government desk officers, and grievance managers from all 25 Local Government Areas in the State.

“Part of their role includes integrating the NIN into the National Social Register and updating the State Social Register,” she said.

She added that the training was designed to equip participants with the necessary knowledge and skills to boost their confidence and enable them to carry out their responsibilities effectively, ultimately advancing the objectives of the State’s social protection policy.

Delivering her goodwill message, the National Programme Manager of NASSCO, Funmi Olotu, represented by the Zonal Management Information System officer, Auwalu Ibrahim, expressed confidence in the process.

She said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is committed to supporting the vulnerable members of society. We believe every Nigerian deserves to live a dignified life.”

She urged participants to ensure that community-based targeting team members and enumerators were well-trained to execute the exercise effectively.

“This exercise represents a significant step in enhancing the accuracy and reliability of our national data infrastructure, which is essential for the effective implementation of social protection programs across the country,” she added.

Over the next three days, participants will engage in both theoretical and practical technical sessions designed to equip them with the necessary skills for accurate and efficient data collection, validation, and NIN integration.

