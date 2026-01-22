FG, Niger Launch 100,000-Hectare Agro-Industrial Revolution, Set April Harvest Target

The Federal Government and Niger State have officially launched a 100,000-hectare agro-industrial revolution under the Sustainable Integrated Productive Communities (SIPC) programme, with an ambitious target to harvest the first crops by April 2026.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) in partnership with Niger State, aims to tackle food insecurity, unemployment, rural-urban migration, and housing deficits by transforming abandoned rural lands into productive, self-sustaining communities.

Governor Mohammed Bago described the programme as revolutionary and a cornerstone of the Renewed Hope Agenda, stating that Niger State was positioning itself as a national hub for agriculture, industrialization, and food production.

“We have 100,000 hectares ready for immediate deployment and have set aside another 500,000 hectares for future investors. This project will create livelihoods, reduce insecurity, and transform communities across the state,” Bago said.

The lands are strategically located along major road corridors, including Minna-Zungeru, Lapai-Lambata, Minna-Bida, Lapai-Paiko, and Minna-Suleja roads, with 20,000 hectares allocated per corridor.

Bago announced the state would provide mechanization support, including 10 tractors and two combined harvesters per local government, alongside irrigation leveraging four hydropower dams.

“Out of our 8.4 million hectares of land, we can seed at least three million. Niger State is open for investment, and land is not a problem here,” the governor added.

The Minister of State for Finance, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, emphasized that the success of SIPC would be measured by results, not rhetoric, mandating the first harvest by April 2026.

“This programme touches food security, mass housing, youth employment, renewable energy, and even security. It is one programme solving multiple problems,” she said.

Dr Uzoka-Anite also highlighted that the initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which targets the delivery of 1,000 housing units in every state, while attracting private investment through bankable project structures.

The Secretary to the Niger State Government, Abubakar Usman, described SIPC as a bottom-up development model capable of reversing rural-urban migration and creating sustainable economic opportunities.

MOFI’s Managing Director, Dr Armstrong Takang, said the programme would end the long-standing practice of government agencies working in silos and integrate housing, agriculture, renewable energy, water, and security, allowing rural dwellers to finance home ownership through productive activities.

“Instead of moving to major cities, people can live decent lives in their local governments,” Takang said.