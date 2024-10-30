FG, NGO Empower 100 Vulnerable Nigerians With Skills Acquisition

Share

With the increasing rate of unemployment due to the vanquishing employment opportunities in both the public and private sectors, occasioned by the challenging economic situation of the country, many Nigerians are gradually waking up to the importance of acquiring life skills that can be put into good use to generate income.

Given the harsh economy, a lot of people no longer play down any begging opportunity that comes their way to acquire skills especially when it is free and sometimes highly subsidized.

FG to the rescue

Showing concern over the poverty and unemployment realities in the country, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation in collaboration with the Office of the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation and the Solidarity Empowerment Club (SEC), recently provided 100 vulnerable Nigerians living in Karu, a town which is close in proximity to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), an opportunity to learn some basic skills, with which they can sustain themselves and families when put into judicious use.

Of these numbers, 35 beneficiaries were trained on baking, 26 beneficiaries taught how to install CCTV and solar panels, 25 persons learnt make-up and cosmetology, while 16 beneficiaries learnt how to paint, all within a two weeks rigorous training process by competent facilitators.

Some of the beneficiaries, who spoke to New Telegraph, commended and expressed their appreciation to the Federal Government for taking proactive measures to empower vulnerable Nigerians struggling to survive.

According to them, the knowledge they have gained from the skills acquisition programme will help them become selfemployed rather than solely depend on the government. Joyce Bashir was one of the beneficiaries who took part in the make-up session. She said: “I have been trying to learn makeup on YouTube.

At some point I stopped because of the data consumption also, sometimes I get confused with the different products being used by different tutors. “When I learnt about this skills acquisition I quickly jumped at the opportunity. At least with the little knowledge I had, the bridal make-up session that the tutor put us through wasn’t so difficult to grab.

I know I still have so much more to learn but I am willing to start small.” Another make-up trainee, Aisha Abdullahi, appreciated the Federal Government and SEC for providing the empowerment programme to youths of the community.

She promised to set up her business, adding that she aspires to be an employer of labour especially within her community. Israel Oyewo, an undergraduate of the University of Ilorin, was one of the beneficiaries trained on CCTV and solar panel installation.

He said he learnt a lot from the training programme, noting: “We have really learnt a lot so far so good. I feel like this is just the beginning. If the government can help us more it will go a long way. “So, this is just the beginning, this is the foundation.”

The 200-level Biology undergraduate added: “I had a little knowledge, but this has really expanded my knowledge. My mum has always encouraged me that I am a youth and that I should gain knowledge in different things, and not just focus on one particular root. “I’m grateful for this opportunity for me and other youths to learn.

If this is duplicated all over the country poverty will be alleviated because the youths are looking for something to engage in, and if they are able to encourage us, everyone will have something to do, and from there we can take care of our families.” Paul Kauwu, one of the beneficiaries who learnt how to make paint, was excited with the skills he acquired.

He said happily: “With this I can not only create my own paint, but I get small jobs in my community to paint people’s houses. “Once I am able to purchase the chemicals and other ingredients for making paint, I intend to start small, sell to people around me. When I feel I have perfected it, I can apply for a loan and gradually expand the business from there.”

Commemoration

The skills acquisition programme was organised to commemorate this year’s World Poverty Eradication Day, which had the theme: ‘Ending Social and Institutional Maltreatment, Acting Together for a Just, Peaceful, and Inclusive Society’.

Expressing commitment to improving the livelihood of Nigerians by creating employment and empowerment opportunities for the most vulnerable, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mr. Abel Enitan, noted that the eradication of extreme poverty remains a top priority for the Nigerian government.

Represented by the Ministry’s Director of Reforms Coordination and Service Improvement, Odii Ndubisi Barry, he said the government was working towards lifting millions out of poverty by implementing a broad range of programmes aimed at improving the quality of life for all citizens, particularly the most vulnerable.

He said: “In line with the SDG Goal 1, officially worded as ‘No Poverty’, the Federal Government of Nigeria is implementing a broad range of programmes aimed at improving the quality of life for all citizens, particularly the most vulnerable.

“These initiatives include enhancing human capital development by expanding access to quality education and improving healthcare delivery, promoting entrepreneurship through microfinance schemes and skills development programs, strengthening the agricultural sector to bolster food security and creation of the institutional framework via the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, to mobilise efforts across the nation and internationally to reduce the high incidence of poverty in the country

“Together, we can transform our society, uplift the impoverished, and pave the way for a brighter future for all Nigerians. Eradicating poverty is not just a task for the government; it is a moral imperative for us all. Let us stand together in solidarity and action, committed to making poverty a thing of the past.”

The PS further disclosed: “Also within the above mentioned institutional arrangement, the FG is promoting socio-economic inclusion for persons with disabilities through the creation of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities and addressing the needs of senior citizens through the establishment of the National Senior Citizens Centre. “The Federal Government also launched support for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and youth empowerment programs, particularly in the creative and ICT sectors.”

Plea

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Delu Bulus Yakubu, pleaded with Nigerians to bear with the administration, with regards to the current hardship being experienced in the country.

While on his part, the Founder of SEC, Engr. Chukwuemeka Okezie, noted that the Club was committed to addressing the escalating poverty crisis in the country through various programmes it has outlined to make life more meaningful for millions of Nigerians who were struggling to survive.

Represented by the National Secretary of SEC, Precious Cheche, he said there are plans to expand the empowerment initiative to different parts of the country so that more Nigerians would benefit from the opportunity of acquiring skills they could use to generate income to meet their financial needs.

According to him, SEC’s plan was centred on a comprehensive approach that include skills acquisition, scholarships, and small and medium enterprise (SME) funding, all aimed at empowering Nigerians to build sustainable livelihood with the relevant knowledge, skills and tools.

He said: “The urgency of the humanitarian crisis we face cannot be overstated. With millions grappling with the harsh realities of poverty, the need for concerted action has never been more pressing. We aim to complement the efforts of the President, state, and local governments.

“As part of the launch, SEC began training over 100 underserved Nigerians in practical skills that will help them gain meaningful employment. Equipping our citizens with relevant skills is paramount in today’s rapidly changing world.”

Okezie called for partnership among government, civil society, and the private sector to collectively tackle Nigeria’s poverty challenges saying: “Together, we can create a sustainable framework for poverty alleviation.”

While pledging commitment to provide seed startup grants and essential equipment to the most promising individuals from the training programme, he stressed that collaboration among government, civil society, private sector organisations, and community leaders could amplify impact and create a sustainable framework for poverty alleviation.

