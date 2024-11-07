FG Never Seized Anambra LG Allocations – Commissioner

Share

Contrary to the reports that the allocations meant for the 21 local government areas of Anambra State have been withheld by the Federal Government, the state Commissioner for Local Government and Town Union Affairs, Tony Collins Nwabunwanne, has stated that the report is not true.

This was coming less than 48 hours after the Federal Government set up a committee to ensure the autonomy of local government areas across the country, which had as part of its terms of reference the implementation of the judgement of the Supreme Court on the independence of the council areas of Nigeria.

Nwabunwanne, who dismissed the report, however, contended that the local government area allocations of Anambra State are intact, adding that it was never withheld by the Federal Government.

He stated: “The local government areas have received their allocations up till date and there was never a time the Anambra State local government allocations were withheld by the Federal Government.

“Whoever that is saying that is only trying to mislead the general public and we wish to state that the report is the machinations of some paid agents whose interest is to overheat the polity.”

