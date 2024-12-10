‘FG, Netherland’s Collaboration For Methane Tracker’ll Advance Nigeria’

Share

An oil and gas analyst, Jimoh Adele, has said the collaboration between Nigeria and Netherland to develop methane tracker will boost national development. In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, he stated that the methane tracker was a vital tool in Nigeria’s quest to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote sustainable development.

He stated that by supporting this initiative, the Federal Government, SDN, and the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs were demonstrating their commitment to a greener, cleaner, safe environment. In a groundbreaking effort to combat climate change, the Federal Government of Nigeria, in collaboration with Stakeholder Democracy Network (SDN) and supported by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is developing a cutting-edge methane tracker.

This innovative tool is designed to enhance emission monitoring and regulation in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, a critical step towards mitigating the devastating impacts of climate change. Executive Director of the Stakeholder Democracy Network (SDN), Adam Heal, disclosed this at a recent workshop themed: “Presentation of the Prototype Methane Tracker” held in Abuja.

He said: “The SDN has been supporting the tracking and monitoring of methane emissions in Nigeria. The tracker is being developed by SDN in collaboration with the Federal Government and supported by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs” Methane, a potent greenhouse gas, is released during oil and gas production, processing, and transportation.

Its contribution to global warming is alarming, making it imperative to address its emissions. Nigeria, as a significant player in the global oil and gas industry, has a critical role to play in reducing methane emissions. Adele said the methane tracker, once operational, would provide numerous benefits to Nigeria. He stated that the tracker would enable the government to monitor and regulate methane emissions more effectively, ensuring compliance with international environmental standards.

According to him, by identifying and addressing methane leaks, Nigeria can significantly reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, contributing to global efforts to combat climate change. He said: “The tracker will help oil and gas companies optimise their operations, reducing energy waste and promoting more efficient production processes.

“The methane tracker will provide realtime data on emissions, enabling stakeholders to hold companies and the government accountable for their environmental performance. “By reducing methane emissions, Nigeria can avoid the economic costs associated with climate change, such as damage to infrastructure, loss of productivity, and impacts on human health.

