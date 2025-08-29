FG Needs To Look At Ban Of Nigerians From S’African Healthcare Delivery

The despicable and dehumanising rehash of xenophobia came up again with the recent ban placed on Nigerians and other foreigners in South Africa from accessing healthcare delivery in the country’s public hospitals by an anti-migrant group, ‘Operation Dudula’.

According to the President of the Nigerian Union South Africa (NUSA), Mr Smart Nwobi – the apex Nigerian organisation that caters for the general interest of Nigerians in the rainbow nation – the situation is quite unfortunate. That is more so, because the people who are carrying out this obnoxious act of xenophobia are not government officials.

Their source of complaint is that of foreigners overstretching public health facilities in South Africa But as a human rights lawyer, Nwobi, insists that access to public healthcare is guaranteed under the South African Constitution, as Section 27 of 1996, under the post-apartheid regime of South Africa’s Nelson Mandela clearly states that everyone, without any exception, is entitled to use the public health system. The illegal move by the group also runs against the grains of the enactment of the healthcare systems and law.

With regards to the response from the South African government, according to the Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, if members of the group do not want foreigners, including Nigerians, to access the public healthcare system in the country, it is an issue of law.

He equally lambasted them for going to public health facilities where pregnant women and children are being treated and stopping healthcare workers, including doctors, from treating the foreign patients who have no Green Cards.

This is inhuman and unacceptable. And it reminds us of previous acts of inhumanity on the part of such non-state actors For instance, back in February 2017 media reports stated that the then President of NUSA, Mr. Ikechukwu Anyene, in a telephone call from Pretoria confirmed attacks on members and the looting of Nigerian-owned businesses in the city, including a church which was looted and burnt by South Africans.

One of the buildings was a mechanic garage with 28 cars under repairs, with other vital documents, but they were all razed to rubles, after being looted during the attack.

The pastor of the church was injured. Anyene said that the union reported the incident to the Nigerian Mission and South African police and was confirmed by the Senior Special Assistant to the then President Muhammadu Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Matters, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

It was subsequently revealed that the death toll of Nigerians killed in South Africa with the frequent xenophobic attacks rose to 127: between 2016 and 2019, while 13 out of these were reportedly killed by South African police. The most disturbing of these despicable acts were the extrajudicial killings by the operatives of South African Police Service.

In all of this, what matters most is that of seeking sustainable solutions to prevent recurrence of the mindless mayhem unleashed on innocent Nigerians there

In response to the current ban by ‘Operation Dudula’ the Nigerian Union South Africa, in one of the provinces, organised a medical outreach to assist Nigerians in the country.

Under the scheme, African doctors were paid to carry out tests and treat Nigerians for free. Some other Nigerians have resorted to self-medication, which is detrimental to their health. Some of them are losing their lives every day as others are now afraid of going to public hospitals in South Africa.

That is the unfortunate part of it. So, this requires urgent intervention. NUSA has resolved to seek legal intervention for those affected, by collaborating with the Human Rights for Refugee Affairs, and the Office of the African Diaspora Forum on the matter. In all of this, what matters most is that of seeking sustainable solutions to prevent recurrence of the mindless mayhem unleashed on innocent Nigerians there.

Since the antimigrant group has told foreigners to go back to their countries, encourage their governments to fix their economies, and stop the migration surge to South Africa, it is a clarion call on Nigeria’s political leaders to come up with pro-people economic policies to drastically reduce the harsh impact on the quality of life of the citizens that have led to the migration of some of our best brains and talented youth not only to South Africa but some other countries.

For instance, Nigerian doctors make up 40% of the 20% foreign medical doctors in South Africa and they are paid three times their counterparts back home. Also, there in South Africa they enjoy stable electric power supply. All the same, as Dabiri-Erewa reminded the South African government years ago that further xenophobic killing, maiming of Nigerians would have dire consequences.

And that is because as of March 2016 when its President, Jacob Zuma, addressed the joint session of the National Assembly, he disclosed that South Africans owned several companies in Nigeria. Notable amongst these are its telecommunications giant, MTN, MultiChoice, Food Concept Plc. and Retail clothing line, PEP stores. Though some have exited the country some are still thriving, with huge profits made repatriated back home.

Peaceful resolutions are therefore required because when Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu and his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, met recently in New York they promised constructive political and business collaboration, moving forward. In fact, they discussed the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), the role of international finance institutions on the continent and the possible cooperation in the mining and telecoms sectors.

These are for their mutual benefits. But such will succeed in an atmosphere of mutual respect, understanding in line with the driving principles of the African Union (AU) buoyed of course, by inter-governmental peace not by preventable conflicts. This has become imperative because members of ‘Operation Dudula’ if not checked have promised to storm public schools and chase away Nigerians as from next year.