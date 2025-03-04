FG, NECA, Mull Collaboration To Reform Immigration Services

Share

As part of efforts to boost Nigeria’s economy, the Federal Government has entered into collaboration with the Organised Private Sector (OPS) on the reformation of Immigration Services to enhance businesses for economic growth.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, after a strategic meeting with the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to the Minister, the government, in conjunction with all other stakeholders in the real economy, is making major reforms across the Nigeria Immigration Services to allow the private sectors to do their businesses with ease, especially during the collection of various documents for importation and exportation of their goods and services.

The OPS has earlier complained about the bottlenecks in securing various documents from the NIS while trying to do their businesses across the border, stating that such bottlenecks have also affected the foreign investors.

Speaking with journalists after the closed-door meeting with NECA, the Minister said the Ministry and NECA have agreed to set up a joint committee to work on the various areas that need to be reformed, saying the committee will come up with its result within a week.

The private sector is our strategic partner in the Ministry of Interior, and we understand this critical role that the private sector plays in terms of the socio-economic development of the country.

So today it’s about talking as a family, to be able to review our strategies in terms of enhancing government performance, private sector development, and taking decisions that will end up protecting the interest of Nigerians, the economy, and of course, making a win-win decision that We believe will be in the interest of all Nigerians.

“The public sector cannot do it all on its own. So we need a strategic partnership with NECA and other organisations, OPS, MAN, NACCIMA and other agencies.

“We need to cooperate to decide a team because what’s important to us is what is important to them.

“This is our country, and we believe that we can actually do the unimaginable.

“We can achieve the seemingly unachievable when we are united. And I think we are united in our approach, we are united in our understanding, and we have shared values, and so that makes discussion easy.

“So you can be rest assured, and Nigerians can be rest assured that the Ministry of Interior, in line with its citizenship and business responsibilities, we are actively collaborating.

“And, of course, we also agreed that this should not be a one-off meeting. We should have it at least twice a year, where they can talk to us about their concerns, especially as it affect their businesses and we as government can also strategize and programme our work flow, to align with the things that will make the organized private sector to prosper more for the benefit of Nigeria.”

The Minister disclosed that there are various reforms that are in progress, especially with regards to expatriate quota, business permits, and border control.

“The most important thing is that we have to take decisions that will protect the interest of Nigerians, decisions that will not sacrifice our businesses, that will not discourage investment, but at the same time protect the interest of Nigerians. So we have to come up with creative strategies, and I think that’s what we have been able to do.

“And I have to appreciate the organized private sector, NECA, especially because it was a blunt family meeting, and we resolved that there has to be a committee that works behind the scene between NECA and the private sector for us to be able to fine-tune our discussion today.

“So we will do that within the next one week, and after that, then we’ll come up with reforms that we know, that everybody will be happy with.”

The Minister also disclosed the effort his ministry has made on contactless passport renewal, which was launched in Europe to make passport renewal easy for Nigerians in the diaspora such that they could fill all the forms in the comfort of their home,s leveraging technology and getting their passports without needing to travel far.

Similarly, the Director General of NECA, Adewale Oyerinde, said the meeting was strategic toward reforming the way businesses are done in Nigeria as he commended the government for taking such collaborative action.

He said: “You know, when people say governance is complex, we say it’s difficult, but when you have visionaries leading the system, you realize it’s one of the simplest thing to do, and part of the things we’ve done today is to engage constructively in a very frank manner.

“We are all stakeholders in Nigerian project, I want to commend the current government for opening up channels for us to benefit.

“The most beautiful part of it is the consensus that we’ve agreed on that there will be a committee to work together, to review a couple of things, and also a clearing desk to continue to look at issues that will arise in the course of implementation.

“I want to appeal to the President himself. If ministers can do this consistently, and agencies can engage like this, it makes things work, it makes growth faster, and it

makes implementation and compliance seamless between the context of the private sector.

“So I want to commend the minister once again for availing us this opportunity. I want to commend the president for the kind of ministers that he has chosen to meet very strategic areas.”

