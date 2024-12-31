FG, Navy Target 3m Bpd Oil Production By 2025, Says Lokpobiri

Share

The Federal Government has announced plans to collaborate with the Nigerian Navy to achieve its target of 3 million barrels per day (bpd) in crude oil production by 2025.

Nigeria’s current output stands at approximately 1.8 million bpd, a significant increase from the 1.4 million bpd recorded in 2023.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, made this known during the launch of the second phase of Operation Delta Sanity II (OPDS II) in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Lokpobiri noted that the initial phase of OPDS, launched on Jan. 10, had contributed to the improved production figures, prompting the Nigerian Navy to proceed with the second phase.

He said: “In August 2023, Nigeria’s daily crude oil production was barely a million bpd. Currently, the nation produces about 1.8 million bpd.

“Our target is to reach 3 million bpd by 2025, and we are confident that the second phase of OPDS will play a key role in achieving this milestone.”

Lokpobiri said: emphasised the pivotal role of the Nigerian Navy in ensuring security, stating that it would continue to collaborate with other security agencies to combat oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

Despite these efforts, Lokpobiri, expressed concern about the persistent sabotage of the Trans Niger Pipeline. “The Trans Niger Pipeline remains a major challenge, with criminals breaking into pipelines to siphon crude oil.

“However, the Nigerian Navy has pledged to intensify its efforts to protect these national assets, building on its successes in 2024,” he remarked.”

