A Humanitarian Organisation, ActionAid Nigeria has called on the federal government and the National Assembly to come up with a legal framework to discontinue single-use plastics across Nigeria.

The organization said that the decision of Lagos state government to ban single-use plastics from the 1st of July is a commendable step in the right direction, but noted that a bigger plan to ban it throughout the country, would be more impactful.

This was part of ActionAid Nigeria’s message recently to commemorate 2025 World Environment Day in Abuja.

Favour Ikpe, who represented ActionAid Nigeria’s Country Director, Andrew Mamedu, stated that the organisation supports the campaign to end plastic waste and pollution in Nigeria as a measure to end environmental and health hazards.

“ This is why Lagos’ decision to ban single-use plastics from July 1 is bold and necessary — and we’re calling on other states, and the National Assembly, to follow that lead”, she said.

Ikpe disclosed that ActionAid Nigeria has commenced several programs in support for young people who are working on various plastic recycling projects.

According to her, the various young people and persons with disabilities who exhibited recycled plastic products are a testament to how waste can be turned to wealth.

She also urged all stakeholders to promote activities around plastics recycling, to grow the economy, and also avert health-threatening situations.

” Let’s reward innovation. Let’s fund community-led efforts. Let’s create policies that empower young recyclers and scale up sustainable solutions. Plastic may be part of the problem — but with the right approach, it can also be part of the solution. If we rethink, reuse, and recycle, we can turn pollution into possibility,” she added.

