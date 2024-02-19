FG, NARTO, Others Meeting Ends In Deadlock

The meeting between the Federal Government, the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), oil marketers and other stakeholders over the suspension of operation by petroleum truck drivers ended on Monday without any concrete agreement reached.

New Telegraph reports that the meeting was aimed at fashioning out ways to get the driver to call off their strike.

The National President of the NARTO, Yusuf Lawal Othman, had in a letter dated February 15, 2024, to the General Secretary, of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), disclosed the challenges members of his association were encountering as a result of high operational cost among other concerns.

They decried the abysmal devaluation of the naira to major international currencies such as the dollar, Pounds Sterling and Euro.

Minister of State for Petroleum,(Oil) Senator Heineken Lokpobiri said that the meeting will continue on Tuesday, he said the FG will not follow its hands and allow Nigerians to continue to go through hardship as witnessed in recent times.

According to the administration of President, Bola Tinubu is working assiduously to arrest the current economic challenges in the country.