FG Names 2nd Niger Bridge After Mohammed Buhari, Okeke, Johnathan

President Mohammed Buhari on Tuesday, May 23 declared the 2nd Niger Bridge open for public use.

President Buhari declared it open along with other completed projects in some parts of the country.

In his inaugural address, Buhari who spoke via Zoom said that the 2nd Niger Bridge is one of the fundamental projects of his administration, built to ease the transportation problems, open up economic and commercial activities and as well improve the growth of the economy not only the South East and West but for the entire country,

He said the 2nd Niger Bridge is very strategic and fundamental to the people of the South East and the West, but had been long overdue following a series of requests from the zone over the years in view of the volume of traffic and several reports of the state of the first Niger Bridge built in the sixties.

In his speech via Zoom, the minister for works and Housing Babatunde Raji Fashola said that the Existing Niger Bridge was built in 1965 and remained the crucial East-West Link over the years. He said however that due to age and excessive axle load and immense traffic congestion arising from the enhanced economic activities on the South-East-West transport corridor, the ministry insisted and commenced the construction of the 2nd Niger Bridge.

The completion of the bridge is a great relief to the people of the region and will increase economic activities and boast the revenue generated in the South South East, West, and all users of the road. He lauded President Mohammed Buhari’s legacy projects adding that history will ever remember him.

According to the works minister a total of five monumental projects are being commissioned in the country by President Mohammed Buhari as a parting gift to Nigerians.

The Minister for Labour and Employment Senator Chris Ngige in his remark noted that Nigeria will miss President Mohammed Buhari, saying he has done what other presidents failed to do in less than 8 years of his administration.

Senator Ngige explained that the 2nd Niger Bridge is a fundamental project which has on one stretch healed the wounds of agitations of the people of the South East Region.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, in his speech, said Nigerians will not forget the administration of President Mohammed Buhari in a hurry.

“The region had requested five projects to include the Dredging of the River Niger, construction of the Anambra – kogi link road, Second Niger Bridge, and the national gas plant.

The governor observed that the Second Niger Bridge will attract more social-economic activities in the South East region and reduce the gridlock that has held the people hostage for days, especially during the yuletide.

He thanked the president on behalf of the governors of the South East Region, the traditional institutions, women, and children for his kind disposition and love for the people of the region in making sure that the 2nd Niger Bridge project becomes a reality. even as he wished Mr president well as he retires as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come May 29. 2023.

Other speakers include Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, and the governor of Delta State, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa represented by his chief of Staff Mr Ovie Agas, as well as representative of the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi Of Enugu State and his Ebonyi State counterpart Eng. Dave Umehi.