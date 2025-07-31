FG, NAAT Sign MoU To Avert Industrial Strike

The Federal Government and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to forestall a nationwide industrial action planned by the union over unresolved demands following the expiration of a 21-day ultimatum earlier issued to the government.

Key demands raised by the union include the mainstreaming of allowances specific to NAAT members, the release of N50 billion to offset outstanding Earned Allowance claims, and the conclusion of the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/NAAT agreement.

Additional issues covered by the MoU include the implementation of the consequential adjustment arising from the new National Minimum Wage, payment of three and a half months’ withheld salaries, release of third-party deductions from two months of withheld salaries already paid, and settlement of arrears for Occupational Hazard and Responsibility Allowances, which have lingered for seven and eleven months respectively.

A statement issued on Thursday in Abuja by the Head of Press and Public Relations of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Patience Onuobia, noted that the agreement was reached during a conciliation meeting convened by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi. The meeting had representatives of the Federal Government and NAAT leadership in attendance.

As part of the resolutions, a technical committee has been constituted to address the mainstreaming of specific allowances for NAAT members, including Field Trip, Student Technologist Staff Ratio Supplementation, Student Work Experience Programme (SWEP), and call duty allowances. The committee, which has two weeks to submit its report, is made up of representatives from the Budget Office of the Federation, Office of the Accountant General, NAAT, the National Universities Commission (NUC), the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), and the Federal Ministry of Education.

The same committee is also tasked with addressing the payment of the withheld salaries and third-party deductions, as well as the arrears for Occupational Hazard and Responsibility Allowances. Other issues assigned to the committee include the resolution of unpaid N30,000 minimum wage arrears for omitted NAAT members and one-year arrears of the 35%/25% salary increment.

Regarding the demand for the release of N50 billion to cover outstanding Earned Allowances, the meeting mandated the Ministry of Labour and Employment to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Education to pursue the possibility of supplementary payment to NAAT.

On the long-drawn FGN/NAAT 2009 Agreement renegotiation, the Ministry of Labour was tasked with engaging the Ministry of Education to fast-track its completion. The meeting also noted that the consequential adjustment of the new minimum wage had already been implemented as negotiated by the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council.

For the issue of enabling circulars to allow career progression to CONTISS 14 and 15 for academic technologists, the meeting directed the Ministry of Labour to formally engage the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation for urgent action.

Furthermore, the meeting addressed the dispute at Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU), Awka, where management has allegedly failed to recognise a duly elected NAAT branch executive and has withheld seven months’ check-off dues from November 2024 to May 2025. The Ministry of Labour was asked to write to NAU management and ensure a response within one week.

It was agreed that another conciliation meeting will be held in three weeks to review the situation and consider the committee’s report.

The MoU was signed on behalf of the government by Mr. Harry Ogugua, Acting Head of Industrial and Labour Relations Division, NUC; Emmanuel Onung, representing the Federal Ministry of Education; and Mr. Falonipe Amos O., Director of Trade Union Services and Industrial Relations, Ministry of Labour and Employment.

NAAT was represented by its President, Comrade Ibeji Nwokoma, and General Secretary, Comrade Abubakar Yusuf.