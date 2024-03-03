FG Must Sustain FX, Ports Reforms, Export Promotion for Economic Growth –Okoro

Chris Okoro is an entrepreneur and business strategist skilled in the Financial Services and Engineering sector. He’s currently the Managing Director and CEO of Eunisell Interlinked Plc, foremost distributor of a wide range of engineering and technical products in Nigeria. In this interview with PAUL OGBUOKIRI, he says that the 2023 elections, like others before, caused a huge shock on the economy and will take time to heal

How do you perceive the 2023 Nigerian elections impacted local businesses and the economy, if at all?

The 2023 elections, like every election round in Nigeria, had far reaching impacts on local businesses and the economy. Government devoted a lot of attention and resources to the election at the expense of economic and developmental issues. It is normal for the government to ignore burning economic concerns to focus on prosecuting and winning elections. Foreign investment inflow reduced while huge outflows were recorded as foreign portfolio and direct investors repatriated funds back home due to uncertainties that accompany elections in Nigeria. This resulted in scarcity of funds, driving up interest rates. Consequently, local businesses faced funding challenges in terms of availability and cost of funds.

What government policies can be implemented for companies to thrive in Nigeria?

Foreign exchange reforms – unification of the different foreign exchange rate regimes into a singular rate for transparency. Port Reforms – Excessive bureaucracy and corruption at Nigerian ports discour- age both importation and exportation of goods. Goods meant for the Nigerian mar- ket are quite often diverted to neighboring countries’ ports with some of the goods later smuggled back into Nigeria by land borders. A lot of revenue is lost by the gov- ernment in the process while companies run huge costs. Reforms that will reduce this bureaucracy and corruption, probably through the introduction of technology, will speed up the goods clearing process. Legal System Reforms – Businesses, local and international, will benefit from a reform in the legal system that will improve the speed of the courts in dispensing justice and adjudicating business cases. Security Architecture Reforms – Security was a key challenge to Nigerian businesses in 2022/23. A reform in this sector will help a lot.

State and neighborhood policing are recommended for improvement in security of life and properties thus spurring economic activities across the country. Ease of doing business – Nigeria has to drastically improve on its ease of doing business ranking in 2023. According to World Bank annual rankings, Nigeria is currently ranked 131 out of 190 economies in the world. Implementing some or all of the above reforms will have a positive impact on Nigeria’s ease of doing business ranking.

Which African countries do you predict will perform best economically in 2024?

Despite the World Bank’s forecast for reduced growth rate in Africa for 2024, some African economies are still expected to post strong growth performance in the year. Some of these economies with expected solid growth rates in 2024 are Senegal (9.6 per cent), Ivory Coast (7.1 per cent) and Rwanda at anticipated 6.2 per cent growth rate in 2024. Senegal’s economic fortunes in 2024 will be riding on the waves of its first gas production and predicted improved investment in the country’s mining sector; while the exploration of Ivory Coast’s huge offshore oil and natural gas reserves, coupled with its agricultural prowess in cocoa, coffee and palm oil have continued to boost the country’s economy. Rwanda is expected to sustain its consistent high growth in the last few years.

How will Africa develop as a knowledge economy in 2024 and how can companies contribute?

Part of the key challenges of developing the African knowledge economy is the excessive migration of its best and brightest brains to the western world, otherwise known as ‘brain drain’ or ‘Japa’ in local Nigerian parlance. African governments must formulate and implement policies to stem this tide and possibly reverse the trend. Proper management of the expatriate quota system will equally help in developing the knowledge economy of African states in 2024. Expatriates should be recruited for only positions where there is shortage of local qualified manpower while the authorities should ensure that there is intentional and monitored policy for the transfer of knowledge and expertise from the expatriates to their indigenous understudies. Companies can contribute by expending adequate funds in research, training and development as well as other knowledge enhancing activities.

Let us look at your company Eunisell Limited. What does it do for the economy?

Eunisell Interlinked was incorporated in Nigeria in 1981 as Raychem Nigeria Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Raychem Corporation of Menlo Park, California (now TE Connectivity). Following the divestment of Raychem Corporation, the Company went public in 1993 by listing and trading on the floor of the Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX). It is currently owned by the public with almost 5,000 shareholders in the Register of Members. The Company was exclusively devoted to the distribution of the then novel Heat Shrink Technology, pioneered by Ray- chem Corporation. Its original market was in Electrical Engineering, Power Distribution, and Industrial Process Temperature Maintenance. It has since diversified into procurement and installation of complete power distribution substations; and the distribution of mechanical transmission bearings and accessories. The company additionally serves as a major distributor and representative for various multinational corporations. Eunisell Interlinked has its Head Office in Lagos, maintains a liaison office in Abuja and outposts in Port Harcourt and Warri, all in Nigeria.

Which industries do you service?

The Company provides engineering and technology solutions to clients in diverse sectors including Power, Oil and Gas, Manufacturing and Construction.

What is the company’s growth strategy for 2024?

Are you working on new projects, expansion into new markets, forging new partnerships? Our growth strategy for the year is two- pronged – Local and Regional expansion. Local growth will be achieved through the expansion of customer base by increasing market shares in existing clients’ businesses; adding new local clients to existing clientele list; expanding product offering by adding new products to the existing products’ offering. To achieve the regional expansion goals, we intend to obtain distributorship of some Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in new West African Regional markets. Discussions are currently on-going and advancing with a couple of these target OEMs, some of whom we already represent in the Nigerian market. We also plan to acquire a couple of assets to achieve above expansion, especially in the regional markets we plan to penetrate.

What are the long term ambitions you’re aiming for, as an organisation?

Our long-term ambition, in line with the Company’s mission, is to dominate the engineering services sector, especially the electrical engineering sub-sector, of the Nigerian market through the provision of superior engineering products and services. We intend to be the partner of choice to consultants and clients in this field. Foray into more regional and some international markets should be expected in the near future. Cove Real Estate reiterates commitment to sustainable construction practices One of Nigeria’s promising real estate firms, Cove Real Estate and Construction Nigeria Limited has reiterated its commitment to prioritising sustainability through the use of eco-friendly materials, energy- saving technologies, and efficient waste management on construction sites. Founders of the company, Ehichioya Peter Odion and Akujuobi Lovejoy Chukwudera who stated this in an interview said the construction firm has rapidly gained recognition for its unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation.

Odion stated that the firm ensures quality through skilled professionals, rigorous quality control, client feedback mechanisms and the use of high-quality materials and fostering strong client relationships. “Ensuring effective communication, Cove appoints dedicated project managers, employs modern communication tools, and encourages transparency. Client satisfaction is paramount, and open communication is a key aspect of their approach. “Strategies for success include staying updated with industry trends, building strong client relationships, relying on a skilled team, and continuous improvement in efficiency and productivity. “Committed to sustainability, Cove Real Estate And Construction incorporates practices such as using sustainable building materials, implementing energy-saving technologies, and prioritising waste management and recycling. Founded on the vision of bridging gaps in the Nigerian real estate market, Cove Real Estate And Construction emerged from the shared passion of Ehichioya Peter Odion and Akujuobi Lovejoy Chukwudera.

Distinguishing itself through an unwavering commitment to exceptional service and quality workmanship, Cove Real Estate And Construction stands out in the industry. One of the firm’s projects is the prestigious Oaklands Estate, a luxury home construction; a sustainable commercial development project; and the restoration of the historic Aku Residential in Owerri. With a vision to be the leading provider of innovative and sustainable real estate solutions, Cove plans to expand operations to key cities, focusing on eco- friendly practices to build lasting value for clients and communities.