FG Must Provide Mentorship, Harness Youths’ Digital Skills For Security – Cybersecurity Expert

Abdullateef Hameed, a cybersecurity GRC analyst, urges the Federal Government to redirect youths’ digital creativity from cybercrime into national innovation. In this interview, he advises structured mentorship, skills development, and awareness initiatives to harness their potential for security and economic growth, warning that unchecked cybercrime threatens Nigeria’s digital future.

Excerps:

Cyber crimes, popularly called ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ are fast becoming an alternative to legitimate endeavours among the youths. How do you advise policymakers in this regard?

I would advise a two-pronged approach: deterrence and empowerment. On the one hand, stricter enforcement and cybercrime laws are essential to discourage criminal activity.

On the other hand, we need to channel youths’ digital skills into positive outlets. Governments can create more cybersecurity training programs, mentorship schemes, and incentives for ethical hacking. Turning potential cybercriminals into cybersecurity professionals benefits both national security and economic growth.

You’ve worked across healthcare, government, and commercial sectors. What unique cybersecurity challenges stand out in each?

Healthcare: The biggest challenge is protecting highly sensitive patient data while ensuring the availability of systems that directly impact patient care. Downtime is not an option, so balancing security with accessibility is critical.

•Government: Here, the challenge is dealing with large-scale legacy systems and nation-state-level threats. Security must be airtight, but budgets and bureaucratic processes can slow adoption of modern defences.

•Commercial: In the private sector, speed and innovation often outweigh security considerations. The challenge is embedding cybersecurity into business growth without slowing down operations or losing competitive advantage.

At Baxter Clewis Cybersecurity, you help organisations meet the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), the global rules that protect debit and credit card information. Why is this standard so critical for businesses today?

PCI DSS is critical because payment card data is one of the most targeted assets by cybercriminals. A single breach can destroy customer trust, trigger heavy fines, and even put a business out of operation. Compliance isn’t just a legal requirement—it’s a demonstration of accountability, risk management, and commitment to protecting consumers.

During your time at Prestwick Care, you achieved 100% compliance and reduced incident response time by 25%. How did you accomplish that?

I focused on two main areas: Assisting in strengthening policies and empowering people. We updated and streamlined our security policies to remove ambiguity, and then provided targeted training to staff so they could recognise threats early. This combination of people, process, and technology drove both compliance and efficiency.

As an information security auditor, you recorded zero data breaches. What practices made this possible?

Prevention was built into daily operations. I implemented continuous monitoring instead of one-off audits, enforced least-privilege access, and conducted frequent vulnerability assessments.

I also worked closely with leadership to ensure security was a business priority, not an afterthought. Most importantly, I fostered a culture where employees felt responsible for security, turning them into the first line of defence.

Looking ahead, what do you see as the biggest emerging threats in cybersecurity, and how should organisations prepare?

The most pressing emerging threats are:

•AI-driven attacks that automate phishing, deepfakes, and malware at scale.

•Supply chain compromises, where attackers exploit third-party vendors.

•Ransomware evolution, with double extortion tactics and attacks on critical infrastructure.

To prepare, organisations must adopt a zero-trust security model, strengthen third-party risk management, invest in AI-driven defense tools, and run frequent resilience exercises. Cybersecurity is no longer just about prevention—it’s about resilience and readiness.