FG Must Invest In Gas Power Plants To Address Nigeria’s Energy Crisis –Barth Nnaji

The Chief Executive Officer of Geometric Power Limited, Prof Barth Nnaji, has urged the Federal Government to invest in gas power plants to address energy insecurity in the country.

Speaking at ‘The Bullion Lecture 2025’ titled: ‘Architecting the Energy Sector for Nigeria’s $1 trillion Economy Vision,’ in Lagos yesterday, Prof Nnaji said Nigeria has 209.26 trillion cubic feet of gas, making her the 9th country in the world with the highest natural gas deposit.

The former Minister of Power said it is inexplicable that Nigeria should be struggling with gas for its 24 gas-fired plants with over 80 million persons with no electricity access.

According to Nnaji, if Nigeria has a state-of-the-art gas fired power plant like the 188mw General Electric Plant in Aba, the noise and carbon emission levels will be reduced to the barest minimum.

He said it is considerably cheaper to build a gas power plant than a solar power plant or even hydroelectric power plant of the same size. Nnaji said: “For Nigeria, a country blessed with enormous gas resources, gas fired power plants are irresistible.

In contrast, Algeria, with 2.9 trillion cubic feet, has long provided electricity access to all its citizens. “Algeria has one of the three largest Africa’s economies while Nigeria has the fourth largest. The Nigerian government has to find innovative ways to utilise the humongous gas resources in the country.

“While its efforts to earn foreign exchange through gas, including constructing gas pipelines to North Africa to export our gas to Europe, the domestic need has to be first because charity starts from home. “Substantial investment in gas will encourage more thermal plants which the country needs.

The country generates about 5,500mw but it should be up to 30,000mw by 2030, according to the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry in its Vision 30:30:30. “I believe that the country should aim at100, 000mw by 2040, so that we can become a higher medium economic power by then.

However, it is doubtful that the country can generate either 30,000mw by 2030 as envisioned by NESI or 100,000mw by 2040 as I advocate. “This is because of the suspension of the guarantee instrument for Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.” According to Nnaji, to achieve the desired power adequacy in Nigeria of over 100,000mw, the government has a critical role to play.

“During our time in government, I, in collaboration with then Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, had introduced Partial Risk Guaranty (PRG) through the World Bank as a way to incentivize and provide payment security for power plant development in Nigeria.

“Based on the PRG, I signed an MOU with the then global Chairman of General Electric, Jeff Immelt, for the building of 10,000mw gas fired power plants by our private sector and GE.

“GE would take an equity position in each project. Not to be left behind, Siemens global President signed with me an MOU for another 10,000mw. The Brazilian state-owned power firm also signed a similar MOU.

