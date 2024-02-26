FG Must Address Hardships Or Face Persistent Agitations – Protester

Lagos State residents on Monday, hit the streets to protest the high costs of foodstuffs and economic hardships in the country.

New Telegraph gathered that the protests were organized by a human rights group called the ‘Take It Back Movement’.

Speaking during the demonstration, a protester simply identified as Shesan Bababusola who was at Ojuelegba at the time, gave reasons why the protests must persist.

He said, “The costs of foodstuffs as gone up to unimaginable heights. As a family man, I cannot take three square meals a day. My children are getting used to drinking Garri every day, Garri in the morning, Garri in the afternoon, Garri at night, even the costs of Garri are skyrocketing, which is even the hope of the common man. If this continues, the Federal Government will soon begin to see dead bodies on the streets”

Speaking further, Bababusola said, the Federal Government and the the state Governments must get their acts right. If Nigerians do not protest, they will not feel the urgency of the situation. I implore the FG to solve the high costs of living so that the poor can breathe.”

“We must continue this agitation. Nigerians are suffering. The situation is becoming unbearable. People may not have money but let there be food.”

The protesters carried placards with various inscriptions, which expressed their grievances, at the Ojuelegba Un.der Bridge area of Lagos while security operatives looked on.

This is coming after the Nigerian Labour Congress announced its planned nationwide protest scheduled for February 27 and 28 over the high cost of living and the attendant decreased purchasing power of Nigerians.