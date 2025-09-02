FG Mulls Wind Energy –REA MD

The Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Abba Aliyu, has said that the Federal Government through the agency was considering wind energy as a component of the nation’s power mix. He stated that the agency was holding talks on wind power models, adding that REA recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Nigerian Wind Energy Council for small wind infrastructure that are economically viable as well as within allowable range.

Aliyu further stated that solar energy was the most economically viable model of power. According to him, the Federal Government had to suspend action on biomass when they realized that the tariff was way above the allowable limit due to the processing costs involved.

He said: ‘’On the energy mix, the most economically viable model now is the solar that we have seen. There are others that we are still discussing, wind, biomass. We tried biomass, but when we saw the cost of moving the garbage from where they are being dumped to the processing zone and processing it, the tariff was way above the limit that we can allow.

‘’And that is why we are yet to incentivize that. But for the wind we are discussing, we just last week signed an MOU with the Nigerian Wind Energy Council for us to start looking at small wind infrastructure that are economically viable, and that the tariff will be within the allowable range.

If we get that, we will start deploying other means of generation.’’ He spoke while featuring on a Channels Television programme, The Morning Brief. He also said that some rural communities were willing paying more electricity tariff than electricity users on Band A in urban areas.