Fg Mulls Summit To Create Future For Food Security

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, has disclosed that a maiden food security summit will hold later this month to create the future of affordable and safe nutritious foods while also focusing on farmers’ welfare in the country. Kyari stated this to New Telegraph, saying the agric summit became imperative in order to address the spate of insecurity around the country’s food basket and spiraling acute food shortages in the country.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu is expected to chair the agric summit. According to him, “the First National Agriculture and Food Security Summit is scheduled to hold in November 2023. “The summit is essentially programmed to enlist the interest and support of all the actors in Nigeria’s agriculture and food security space in our bid to create the future of affordable and safe nutritious foods, while focusing on farmers’ welfare.

“The summit shall be chaired and declared opened by President Ahmed Bola Tinubu GCFR, where he is expected to make specific declarations and outline the expected call to action for all the stakeholders with clear metrics. “I will be highly honored to be your host and in the coming weeks, the summit portal will be launched to kick start the pre-summit activities.” He explained that there was need to strengthen agriculture and food security institutions and repositioning them for the tasks ahead during the agric summit.

Kyari noted that the agric ministry was poised to reform the National Agricultural Research System to serve as the engine of growth for innovative solutions to strategic value chains, increase productivity -yields of the country’s food security and export crops, livestock, and fisheries. While speaking further on the ministry’s strategy for agriculture and food security, the agric minister stated that the ministry planned to develop a new strategy for strengthening agricultural infrastructure and provision of support to new farm types (which shall be unveiled before the end of the year).

He also pointed out that there was plan to prepare a joint action plan with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to unlock the huge irrigation potential of the River Basins Development Authorities and other flood plans in the country to guarantee all year round food production. Kyari stressed: “It is very important to note the directives of Mr. President when he declared the national state of emergency on food security thus: ‘There must be an urgent synergy between the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Water Resources to ensure adequate irrigation of farmlands and to guarantee that food is produced all year round.

“It is on this note that the ministry shall make strategic investment in renewable irrigation solutions like solar-powered irrigation pumps for small-holder farmers.” Also, the renowned farmer added that there would be plan to conduct a comprehensive review of all existing agricultural laws and legislation to fast-track necessary amendments and enactments to support farmers’ welfare and private sector participation in agriculture and food security. In addition, the agric ministry will be developing a standard framework and guide for ‘Ease of Doing Agriculture and Food Security (EDAFS)’ operations /projects/business in Nigeria.