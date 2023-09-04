FG mulls single window to block leakages in MDAs

The Federal Government is considering optimising both revenue and expenditure across Ministries, Department and Agencies, MDAs with the introduction of National Single Window (NSW). The Window is a Federal Government automation and digitalisation initiative designed to bring greater efficiency in the way MDAs collect funds, and it would be meant to account for them including the way funds are spent. Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, hinted over the weekend in Abuja of the plan to onboard NSW as a guide for administering MDAs’ finances in the face of mounting leakages in the system. Over the years, pilfering, diversion of funds across MDAs by government personnel has been hindering efforts by government to maximally implement budget provisions.

The introduction of Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and Treasury Single Account (TSA) as part of reform programmes has yet to drastically cut down pilfering of government resources across MDAs. Shedding light on workings of NSW to be introduced by the current administration, Edu said: “in terms of leakages and greater efficiency, there has to be a move to greater efficiency with government finances both on the revenue and expenditure side by automation and digitalization.

