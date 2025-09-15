FG Mulls Revocation, Review Of Silos Concession Nationwide

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has hinted at revoking and reviewing the silos Concession made by the previous administration to some private sector operators.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, who disclosed this in Abuja recently during a high-level meeting with the delegation from the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) led by the Director General, Dr. Jobson Oseodian Ewalefoh, regretted that many of the concessionaires failed to put the silo facilities into optimal operating condition despite earlier agreements.

Kyari noted that the government’s decision to review the processes was to energise and promote the food systems needed to fight post-harvest losses and food insecurity.

He stated that ‘’out of the 17 silo complexes concessional to five private companies, only Flour Mills of Nigeria, which operates three silo complexes under three separate Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), has met all conditions and is performing optimally.

According to him, ‘’ the Ministry’s review process indicated that Several concessionaires failed to put silo facilities into optimal operating condition despite earlier agreements. Monitoring visits showed little or no progress in some facilities, with reported cases of vandalism and perimeter fence collapse in locations such as Ikorodu and Ogoja.

The Minister disclosed that the concessionaires also defaulted on their payment obligations, with only Flour Mills consistently meeting performance and financial conditions.

He further stressed that the ministry would work closely with ICRC to intensify oversight functions, enforce compliance, and ensure that only competent private operators manage silo facilities.

Also speaking, the Director General, Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Dr. Jobson Oseodian Ewalefoh, advised the ministry to retain only private companies with real operational needs for silos.

He also called on the government to quickly retrieve the silos that have been abandoned by the concessionaires, who also refused to remit required returns to government coffers.