FG Mulls Recapitalisation Of NAIC

The Federal Government is considering the recapitalisation of the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC) in a renewed bid to boost agriculture in the country.

The Minister of State for Finance, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite, hinted at this when she received in her office the Minister of State for Agriculture, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, a statement issued by the ministry affirmed.

The discussion centred on two key areas: unlocking game-changing reforms in agriculture and the recapitalisation of the Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation, as well as the Renewed Hope Cooperative Reform Programme.

Dr Uzoka-Anite stated that agricultural insurance plays a pivotal role in de-risking food production, particularly for smallholder farmers who form the backbone of Nigeria’s food system.

She emphasised that strengthening NAIC within the evolving regulatory landscape, including the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act, is critical to improving resilience and financial sustainability.

Uzoka-Anite said: “We view agricultural risk mitigation not merely as sectoral reform but as an economic stabiliser with significant GDP impact. We stand ready to support and look forward to reviewing the detailed proposal for coordinated fiscal and regulatory action.”

These strategic reforms, the minister added, underscore Nigeria’s commitment to transforming agriculture into a resilient, market-driven sector, boosting food security, and driving inclusive economic growth.