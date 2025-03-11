FG Mulls Integration Of Diagnostic Services For Improved Healthcare Delivery

Share

The Federal government has urged both public and private organisations in the country to integrate diagnostic services in every aspect of the nation’s healthcare system, including the use of multiple technologies and diagnostic professionals.

Minister of State for Health, Dr. Iziaq Salako, who made the call at the national summit on diagnostics yesterday in Abuja, said given the critical role efficient diagnosis played in managing the COVID-19 pandemic, there was need for Nigeria leverage on the lessons learnt and build a stronger diagnostic ecosystem.

According to him, diagnostics remains a critical component of healthcare system vital to the identification, detection, characterization and treatment of diseases, monitoring of outbreaks and improvement of patients outcomes.

He said: “The National Summit on Diagnostics presents a unique opportunity to highlight the role of diagnostics in delivering an efficient, effective, resilient and responsive health system.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

